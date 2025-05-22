Actor and USO Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama to Be Recognized at USO Gala

Gala will also honor USO Service Members of the Year and feature a performance by the 82nd Airborne Chorus

Arlington, VA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO Gala, on May 29 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., will recognize Wilmer Valderrama, actor and longtime USO Global Ambassador, with the USO Merit Award. The Gala will also honor the USO Service Members of the Year and feature a performance by the 82nd Airborne Division’s All-American Chorus, which made it to the finals of ”America’s Got Talent” in 2023.

“We are thrilled to honor USO Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama and the USO Service Members of the Year during our 2025 USO Gala, which is dedicated to raising awareness for our mission to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “Wilmer Valderrama has gone on more than 12 USO tours since 2007, delighting thousands of service members and their families across a dozen countries, becoming a USO Global Ambassador in 2021.”

Food Network personality Carla Hall, Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard, former Washington Nationals player Ryan Zimmerman, and host of TLC’s ”Say Yes to the Dress” Monte Durham will also attend the USO Gala, as well as senior government and military leaders, and business and community leaders.

In addition to the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus, performances during the Gala will include world renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips and combat veteran and motivational speaker Vann Morris.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

