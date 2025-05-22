Province publishes results from police survey

CANADA, May 22 - In collaboration with public safety stakeholders, the province is publishing the results from a public survey created in 2024 which was aimed to help guide priorities for policing and public safety moving forward.

The Public Survey on Policing was a direct result of recommendations from the Midpoint Evaluation of 2017 Crime Prevention and Police Services Model Review (MPE) Report which calls on a survey to be conducted on policing every three years and continues work on provincial mandate items. Results and recommendations from the survey are focused on several key areas, including:

Increasing collaboration among policing agencies;

Ensuring police agencies engage with communities;

Combatting crime across the Island; and

Response to addiction and mental health issues.

“As our provincial population continues to grow, so too do the demands on our public safety community to keep our residents out of harm’s way and call our Island one of the safest places to live and raise a family. Over the past year, we have launched several initiatives to continue to drive collaboration amongst our policing agencies and directly combat illicit activities and drugs, namely the recently launched Joint Enforcement Team which has participation from the RCMP, Summerside Police and Kensington Police.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson

Survey results have been shared with all police service agencies across PEI, as well as with the Minister’s Advisory Committee on Crime Prevention and Policing. Through collaborative efforts, the information in this survey will be used to inform ongoing actions to support and modernize policing in PEI, while ensuring that services remain responsive, effective, and aligned with community expectations.

For more information on policing services on PEI visit https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/justice-and-public-safety/policing-services, and to see the results, visit PEI Policing Survey Results.

