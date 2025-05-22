Pixalate Unveils Q1 2025 LATAM Ad Viewability Benchmarks: 51% Mobile App Viewability in Mexico; Desktop Web Ad Viewability at 61% in Brazil

According to Pixalate's research on LATAM programmatic ad viewability across desktop web, mobile web, and mobile apps, Mexico had a 59% viewability rate for desktop web ads, while Brazil had a 61% rate

London, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q1 2025 LATAM Programmatic Ad Viewability Benchmarks for Mexico and Brazil . The reports analyze the percentage of viewable programmatic advertisements across desktop web, mobile web, and mobile in-app programmatic advertising ecosystems.



In addition to the Mexico and Brazil reports, Pixalate released Q1 2025 Ad Viewability Benchmarks by country for the United Kingdom ( UK ), France , Spain , Ukraine , Israel , the Netherlands , Germany , the United States ( U.S .), Canada , Japan , Singapore , Australia , and India .

Key Statistics

Mexico

Platform Viewability Mobile In-App 51 % Mobile Web 59 % Desktop Web 59 %

Brazil



Platform Viewability Mobile In-App 48 % Mobile Web 62 % Desktop Web 61 %

By global regions

Desktop web ad viewability benchmarks

Global: 58%

APAC: 59%

EMEA: 62%

LATAM: 64%

North America: 57%





Mobile web ad viewability benchmarks

Global: 58%

APAC: 51%

EMEA: 59%

LATAM: 59%

North America: 59%





Mobile app ad viewability benchmarks

Global: 56%

APAC: 54%

EMEA: 59%

LATAM: 49%

North America: 67%







Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 46+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2025 to compile this research. Pixalate's datasets, which are used exclusively to derive these insights, consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

