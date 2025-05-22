Wirtz Law APC Urges Consumers to Act as Mercedes-Benz Recalls Select EQB Models Due to Battery Fire Risk

San Diego, California – Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) has announced a critical recall affecting certain 2022-2023 EQB 250, EQB 300 4MATIC, and EQB 350 4MATIC electric vehicles. The recall stems from a significant safety concern where the high-voltage battery in these models may experience an internal short-circuit within a battery cell, potentially leading to a vehicle fire, whether parked or in motion.

MBUSA has informed vehicle owners that a software update for the battery management system, which would serve as a remedy, is not yet available. In the interim, owners are advised to charge their vehicles only up to 80% capacity to minimize the risk to the battery until the necessary software update can be applied. This precautionary measure is intended to protect the battery and mitigate the fire risk until repairs can be finalized. Following these guidelines, owners do not need to ground their vehicles.

Initial communications to vehicle owners were dispatched on March 28, 2025, alerting them to the associated safety risks. A subsequent notification will be sent when a definitive solution to the issue is developed and ready for implementation.

Navigating the complexities of a vehicle recall can be daunting for consumers, and having knowledgeable legal support is essential. Wirtz Law APC, a San Diego-based firm focusing on CA Lemon Law cases, emphasizes the importance of legal assistance during such challenging times. The firm has garnered extensive experience advocating for vehicle owners across California, having successfully secured over $60 million in damages for clients. With a history of achieving compensation in more than 98% of Lemon Law cases handled, Wirtz Law offers a robust support system for affected vehicle owners seeking resolution.

While MBUSA works toward a remedy, the recall underscores the critical importance of vehicle safety and the proactive steps required to address potential hazards. As the situation develops, vehicle owners are encouraged to stay informed and vigilant in adhering to interim safety guidelines to ensure their safety and maintain the integrity of their vehicles.

For consumers affected by the recall, consulting with a San Diego lemon law attorney can provide clarity, defend their rights, and facilitate the pursuit of appropriate remedies. Wirtz Law remains committed to guiding clients through the intricacies of vehicle recalls, emphasizing the importance of thorough legal support in protecting consumer interests.

Wirtz Law is a top rated California lemon law firm. Wirtz Law has tried more cases to jury verdict in some years than most attorneys attempt in a career. Over the past several years, Wirtz Law has recovered over $60 million for California consumers and is one of the most trusted and respected lemon firms in the state.

