Chuck McCallum of K+W and KWRE to Lead ACEC California’s Energy Committee

Chuck Lead ACEC CA Energy Committee

Chuck McCallum Appointed Chairman of ACEC California Energy Committee, Spearheading Advancements in Energy Infrastructure and Policy

CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that underscores both leadership and vision, Chuck McCallum, CEO and President of Kier + Wright (K+W) and KWRE, has been named Chairman of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC California) Energy Committee. This prestigious appointment highlights Chuck’s dedication to addressing the evolving challenges in the energy sector. As the world moves rapidly toward sustainable energy solutions, Chuck’s strategic leadership will guide the ACEC California Energy Committee in developing transformative state legislative measures and initiatives for the future of energy infrastructure and policy.The ACEC California Energy Committee plays a critical role in driving engineering advancements within the energy industry. Focused on addressing key issues like renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and infrastructure resilience, the committee leads the charge in advancing cutting-edge solutions. The committee’s goals for the coming year are ambitious and inspiring: strengthening and increasing the capacity of the energy grid, promoting clean energy technologies, and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors. These initiatives are crucial to building a more sustainable and secure energy future, ensuring that the engineering profession remains a driving force for positive change.“I am deeply honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for the energy industry,” said McCallum. “Together with the talented professionals on the ACEC California Energy Committee, we will work to confront today’s challenges and build a future powered by innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. We have a unique opportunity to shape and advocate for the energy industry in California— and I’m eager to help lead that transformation.”Chuck welcomes conversation and discussion as he embarks on this inspiring journey with ACEC California, leading the charge toward a brighter future. To learn more about this committee and its priorities, visit ACEC.Kier + Wright | Excellence in Engineering Since 1972 | 🌍 Propelling Communities Toward a Brighter Future🤝 Valuing Human Connections in Every Relationship🔗 Collaboratively Tackling Complex Project Challenges📈 Success Rooted in Experience and Collaboration🌱 Join Us in Shaping a Better Tomorrow!

