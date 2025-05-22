THE PCH IS REOPENING: Governor Newsom, local partners will reopen the iconic roadway ahead of schedule and in time for Memorial Day Weekend

The race to reopen the highway and clear parcels along the Pacific Ocean was performed in close coordination with local partners from the City and County of Los Angeles. All parties worked urgently to support local businesses who rely on summer visitors and tourism for critical revenue.

A robust security presence will remain at the neighborhood level following the highway reopening. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has directed LAPD to continue its increased deployment in the Palisades, including staffing check points 24 hours a day.

“The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step forward in our recovery effort in the Palisades, which is on track to be the fastest in state history,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “I thank Governor Newsom, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and partners at all levels of government for their partnership and collaboration as we work around the clock to get families home and businesses reopened. As Pacific Coast Highway reopens, we will continue to protect the safety and security of Palisades neighborhoods through a strict security plan established in coordination with the State. All of us have a shared goal – to ensure residents can safely and quickly rebuild and return to their community. We will continue working together toward that goal and recommit to clearing any barrier that stands in the way of recovery.”

Last month, the Governor directed his Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans to work closely with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to prioritize the cleanup of parcels along PCH by surging additional crews into the area so that these parcels can be cleared of debris quickly.

With the busy summer months along the coast fast approaching, crews have worked around the clock – literally 24/7 – to demolish the damaged and collapsed homes, remove toxic ash and soot, repair the roadways, and install new utility equipment.

“I’m grateful to Governor Newsom and the State for their unwavering partnership in keeping the Pacific Palisades safe over the past four and a half months. The reopening of PCH marks an important milestone in our recovery, but the work is far from over. As we enter this next phase, safety must remain our top priority — for residents, workers, and everyone traveling along the coast. I look forward to continuing this collaboration as we accelerate our rebuilding work.” said Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the Palisades.

“Instead of having to hang a u-turn on PCH, Angelenos can now ‘hang ten’ with Malibu businesses and residents. I want to offer a big thanks to federal, state, and local partners who made this happen!” said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin.

“I’m grateful for the men and women who have worked day-in and day-out to get us to this point and the support from the Administration and local partners that has helped make this recovery effort move quickly. The reopening of PCH is an important milestone that will relieve badly impacted businesses and help impacted communities get back on their feet,” said State Senator Ben Allen.

“As we recover from the Palisades Fire, Governor Newsom’s reopening of PCH marks an important step in reconnecting our communities. Safety remains our top priority. Our Sheriff’s Department will have elevated patrols to ensure that both our unincorporated communities and the City of Malibu receive the public safety support needed during this transition. We must stay vigilant as debris removal and recovery efforts continue,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

“I’m extremely proud of our teams and partners whose relentless dedication has led to the successful completion of more than 5,500 properties—representing over half of all currently eligible properties in both areas impacted by these devastating wildfires. Clearing critical areas along the Pacific Coast Highway has been particularly vital, given its sensitive ecological importance and its role as a lifeline for local communities. This effort exemplifies our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience,” said Brig. Gen. William Hannan, Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Phoenix.

“The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step in Malibu’s ongoing recovery from the recent wildfires. While significant challenges remain, this development helps restore limited access for residents and travelers along the coast. We recognize the coordinated efforts by Governor Newsom’s office, Caltrans, the LA County Sheriff’s Department, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the National Guard in addressing fire debris removal. Their involvement has contributed to making this reopening possible, though much work lies ahead. The City remains focused on ensuring public safety as we enter the summer season, and we continue to monitor conditions closely,” said Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins.

“Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce is deeply grateful to Governor Newsom for hastening the cleanup and reopening of Pacific Coast Highway, and to the National Guard for protecting Malibu so diligently. Opening PCH will be like the sun finally rising after a long, dark night for Malibu’s remaining businesses, which have struggled valiantly to survive. Truly this is a moment of truth. Here’s hoping visitors will drive out, ready to enjoy the gorgeous beaches and take time to shop and dine. Malibu’s iconic town is counting on it,” said Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber CEO Barbara Bruderlin.

“The reopening of PCH is great news for Santa Monica and all beachfront businesses. The business community is ready to welcome back everyone to stunning ocean views, culinary delights at local restaurants, peaceful getaways at coastal hotels, and loads of fun on the Santa Monica Pier. Easy access to our vibrant coastal community is critical for businesses to thrive now more than ever,” said Santa Monica Chamber CEO Judy Kruger.

This rapid pace of reopening PCH is part of a broader effort by the state to accelerate the cleanup and recovery from the devastating LA Fires. Previously, more than 9,000 properties were cleared of hazardous materials in record time and already more than 7,600 homes sites have been cleared of ash, soot and debris across Los Angeles and 5,600 lots have been signed off. The governor has also signed numerous executive orders to expedite the rebuilding process and cut red tape on permitting.

As part of the cleanup on PCH and in the Pacific Palisades more than 100 USACE crews (consisting of excavators, metal crushing equipment, and dump trucks) continue working to clear parcels damaged along the PCH removing nearly 1,284 truckloads of debris per day.

Be aware that repairs will continue even after two lanes in both directions are opened to the public.

For the safety of repair crews and first responders, drivers are asked to please use caution while driving through the area, Move Over if possible, and slow down. A 25 mile per hour speed limit will remain in effect.

Due to the volume of traffic expected over the holiday weekend and ongoing construction, drivers should expect delays on PCH. Please allow extra time for travel or find an alternate route to your destination.

Caltrans and CHP reminds drivers that traffic fines can be doubled in an active work zone.

To stay up to date on the latest and track progress in wildfire recovery visit: https://www.ca.gov/LAfires/