Thompson Builders Corporation Successfully Completes the $7.8 Million Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project

Coyote Creek Dam Inflated Deflates in Under 45 Minutes

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation , a leading California general contractor , is proud to announce the successful completion of the Coyote Creek Percolation Dam Project, a $7.8 million infrastructure improvement critical to the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project.Located in San Jose, the Coyote Creek Percolation Dam plays a vital role in safeguarding water supply systems, groundwater basins, and the surrounding ecosystem. With the 2024 completion of the Anderson Dam tunnel, the new rubber dam structure is designed to regulate water discharges from Anderson Reservoir during storm events, protecting the Coyote Creek corridor and the communities downstream.This milestone project included the removal of the aging steel flashboard dam, installation of a modern inflatable rubber dam, construction of a new controls building, installation of rock slope protection, and a retrofit of the existing fish ladder to enhance fish migration and habitat.Unlike the steel flashboard system, which could take up to two weeks to adjust, the newly installed rubber dam can be inflated or deflated in under 45 minutes. This rapid responsiveness is essential for managing high-flow stormwater events and greatly increases flood control efficiency.As part of project commissioning, Thompson Builders successfully completed comprehensive operational testing of the new system. Testing confirmed full functionality of the automated inflation and deflation process, triggered by three water level sensors that communicate directly with the control panel inside the new building. The testing also verified proper activation of the blowers, the operation of pressure relief valves to prevent over-pressurization, and the performance of all mechanical lines, actuator valves, and pressure gauges.Thompson Builders is dedicated to building infrastructure that positively impacts the communities we serve. This project plays an important role in reducing the risk of flooding during major storms and improving fish passage along Coyote Creek. We're proud to add the Coyote Creek Percolation Dam to our growing portfolio of environmentally focused and community-benefiting projects.

