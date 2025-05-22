City of Hamilton improving safety, supporting community: Annual LINC maintenance rescheduled to May 30 - June 2

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton’s annual maintenance on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC) scheduled for this weekend (May 23 to 26, 2025) is being postponed to next weekend (May 30 to June 2, 2025).

The postponement is due to forecasted weekend weather conditions to prioritize safety. Additionally, the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario will be closing two lanes of the

QEW (Queen Elizabeth Way) Niagara-bound at the Burlington Skyway during the same time - May 23 to May 26 - for maintenance work. Rescheduling the LINC repairs will help reduce traffic disruptions and minimize the impact on motorists and the community.

As part of the City of Hamilton’s ongoing road safety and key infrastructure improvements, the LINC will be closed in both directions – eastbound and westbound – from Friday, May 30 until Monday, June 2, 2025.

Rescheduled dates and impacts:

Eastbound: Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp

Friday, May 30 at 8am until Monday, June 2 at 5 am.

Friday, May 30 at 10 am until Monday, June 2 at 5 am

Detours will be in place via Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road.

Work dates are weather-dependent.

Key improvements

This annual maintenance supports the City’s ongoing efforts to keep roads safe and traffic moving efficiently. Planned work includes:

Spot resurfacing and asphalt repairs

Sections of mill and pave

Graffiti removal

Bridge and signage repairs

Pavement markings

Ditching

Catch basin cleaning

Vegetation maintenance

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time, and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as we complete this important infrastructure project.