Deep Isolation Nuclear Disposal Company CEO to Appear Live on Bloomberg Businessweek on May 23 at 3:20 p.m. ET

BERKELEY, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation, a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, announced today that CEO Rod Baltzer will appear live on Bloomberg Businessweek this Friday, May 23 at 3:20 p.m. ET. The interview will be broadcast nationally via Bloomberg Radio and simulcast on Bloomberg’s YouTube channel.

Tune in live on Bloomberg Radio or watch the simulcast interview on YouTube to hear Baltzer discuss how Deep Isolation’s technology works, why it matters, the company’s future plans, and the growing role of nuclear waste solutions amid rising public and private interest in nuclear energy.

The segment will spotlight Deep Isolation’s patented deep borehole disposal technology — a safe, cost-effective, and scalable solution for the permanent disposal of high-level radioactive waste. As nuclear energy gains momentum in the global transition to clean power, solving the back end of the fuel cycle has become more urgent than ever.

Deep Isolation’s technology leverages proven directional drilling techniques and a strong IP portfolio to deliver up to 70% cost savings compared to traditional mined repositories, while significantly improving safety and reducing environmental impact.

“As the U.S. and other nations accelerate the deployment of advanced reactors, solving the waste challenge is essential to realizing nuclear’s full potential,” said Baltzer. “I’m excited to share how Deep Isolation is enabling this future and what’s ahead for us as we move toward commercialization.”

About Deep Isolation

Named as one of Goldman Sachs’ Top 30 Startups in carbon capture, hydrogen power, and nuclear energy, Deep Isolation is the first company commercializing nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. It offers a uniquely tailored solution to help countries complete the necessary steps to dispose of their waste inventories. With 87 patents issued to date, it leverages proven drilling practices to safely isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories.

For more information, visit www.deepisolation.com

For media inquiries, please contact: media@deepisolation.com

