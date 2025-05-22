Auditor General DeFoor Celebrates Newest Intern-to-Hire Graduate from Marywood University

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today recognized Scranton-native Nicholas Slayton as the newest auditor to join the department from the Intern to Hire program. Slayton’s graduated in May 2024 from Marywood University in Lackawanna County with a bachelor’s in accounting and financial planning.

“Our Intern to Hire program is a common-sense approach to creating career pathways for Pennsylvania students to work and stay in the Commonwealth,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Recent graduates like Nicholas are the future of our department, and we couldn’t be happier to have his expertise on our team.”

In his role, Slayton works as part of the team that performs audits for municipal pensions. Last year, the department distributed nearly $405 million in state aid to 1,461 municipalities throughout Pennsylvania to support their police, fire and non-uniformed employee pension funds.

The Intern to Hire program creates a pathway to full-time employment for students and recent graduates from Pennsylvania colleges, universities, and community colleges. Once a student starts an internship, they must complete the following to be hired into a full-time position:

Current enrollment as an undergraduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared bachelor’s degree program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and successful completion of at least sixty (60) college credits at the time of the internship with a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Recent graduate (within 6 months of the internship commencement) of an Associate degree program at an accredited college/university with an area of concentration in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Current enrollment as a graduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared master’s or doctoral program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA at the time of the internship; and

Someone who is passionate about their area of focus and public service; who is detail-oriented with curiosity and a desire to learn.

Interns in the Bureau of Information Technology Audits, the Bureau of Performance Audits, and the Bureau of State and Federal Audits must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program or higher at the start of the internship. Associate degree graduates are encouraged to apply for all other Bureau internship opportunities.

