Creative Powerhouse and Cultural Icon Mindy Kaling to Headline eXpcon Miami 2025

The Emmy-nominated writer, actor and producer will bring her signature wit and insight to eXp Realty’s largest in-person event of the year.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™ and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that award-winning writer, producer, actor and best-selling author Mindy Kaling will deliver the keynote address at eXpcon™ 2025, taking place Oct. 20–22 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Kaling, known for redefining comedy and storytelling through hit series including The Office, The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever and Running Point, brings a unique and inspiring voice to the stage. Her work spans television, literature and film, and her influence continues to shape modern media and leadership narratives.

“Mindy Kaling’s ability to blend humor, humanity and honesty has captivated millions,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Her voice resonates with anyone carving out a path on their own terms — something our agents know well. She is the perfect keynote to inspire, energize and challenge the way we think about success, storytelling and leadership.”​

A Tony Award winner, New York Times best-selling author, Emmy nominee and recipient of the National Medal of Arts, Kaling continues to build meaningful conversations around identity, entrepreneurship and resilience — key themes that align with the eXp community.

eXpcon is the company’s signature annual conference, designed to connect, educate and celebrate agents, brokers, partners and staff from around the world. The multiday event features top-tier training, masterminds, product innovation, and networking experiences.

Registration is now open. To attend eXpcon 2025 and see Mindy Kaling live in Miami, visit expcon.exprealty.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d16b9ba-5b66-4b2c-9f32-ba7225b7ddec

Creative Powerhouse and Cultural Icon Mindy Kaling to Headline eXpcon Miami 2025 The Emmy-nominated writer, actor and producer will bring her signature wit and insight to eXp Realty’s largest in-person event of the year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.