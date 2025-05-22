First aid and emergency response in focus of OSCE Training of Trainers Course for border guards in Turkmenistan

An OSCE-organized Tactical Medical Training of Trainers (ToT) Course, took place from 20 to 22 May 2025 in Ashgabat. The course brought together thirty-one participants, including border guards who work in remote areas serving as first responders to emergencies and incidents, and specializing in rescue operations as well as doctors from the Central Hospital for Border Guards.

The course aimed to enhance trainees’ practical skills focusing on tactical medical content, pre-hospital emergency medical care, modern and effective methods of first aid and emergency response. Participants were trained in first aid skills with simulation of various injuries in demanding environmental and emergency conditions complemented by practical training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and procedures for moving patients to the next level of care.

In his address at the opening of the ToT course, John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, said: “There are a number of OSCE Commitments related to border security and management, including those outlined in the “Border Security and Management Concept” adopted by the OSCE Ministerial Council in December 2005.”

“Clearly, the work of the border guards entails specific risks to health and physical safety, since border guards serve in different climatic and geographical conditions at any time of the day.” stressed MacGregor”.

“When you are out of range of immediate medical support and face real risk in remote environments with prolonged time to evacuation, knowing how to respond in the first minutes after an injury can save lives and mitigate the losses.” he added.

The course was facilitated by an international medical expert from Uzbekistan. Applying an experiential learning method, the expert involved trainees in simulation exercises that were carefully tailored to climatic and geographical conditions of the region.

The ToT course was organized within the framework of the Centre’s extrabudgetary project “Strengthening State Border Service Capacities of Turkmenistan” and financially supported by the Government of Germany.