WATCH: Chairman Comer Celebrates Passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill”

WASHINGTON—Following today’s historic vote on H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) joined a press conference with House Republican Leadership and delivered remarks on passage of the bill.

Below are Chairman Comer’s remarks as prepared.

Today is a historic day.

The People’s House has delivered on President Trump’s America First agenda.

Our One Big Beautiful Bill cuts taxes for hardworking Americans and small businesses, putting more money directly back in YOUR pocket!

It provides critical resources to secure our border and deport criminal illegal aliens—the same dangerous individuals that Joe Biden allowed to flood into our country.

It restores American energy dominance by rolling back the radical Green New Deal scam and unleashing domestic production.

And it takes direct aim at waste, fraud, and abuse in Washington, making government more efficient and accountable for YOU, the American taxpayer!

For example, our bill tackles fraud in the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program. A GAO report uncovered instances where federal employees illegally placed non-family members on their taxpayer-subsidized health plans.

The One Big Beautiful Bill ends this abuse, saving taxpayers $1.5 billion.

We are proud the House passed this legislation.

Now, the Senate must do its job and get it across the finish line.