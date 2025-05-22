Clearwater Properties Brokers Named 2025 Crexi Platinum Sales Winners

SEELEY LAKE, Mont., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwater Properties is proud to announce that two of its Brokers have been named 2025 Crexi Platinum Sales Winners: Kevin Wetherell, Founding Broker, of Seeley Lake, Montana, and Jeannette Carr-Smith, Broker, of Noxon, Montana.

Crexi’s Platinum Awards recognize the highest performing professionals on its commercial real estate platform, awarding professionals in four areas – Sale, Lease, Intelligence, and Auction. Winners from the Sale and Lease categories span hospitality, industrial, land, multifamily, office, retail, restaurant, and special purpose sectors, while the Intelligence and Auction category spotlights top performers overall (Crexi, 2025).

Being named a Crexi Platinum Broker is a prestigious distinction in the commercial real estate industry - signifying not only outstanding transaction volume, but also exceptional platform engagement, marketing effectiveness, and a consistent dedication to professional excellence.

Wetherell, Founding Broker of Clearwater Properties, has been conducting residential and commercial real estate for over 30 years, serving Seeley Lake, Swan Valley, Whitefish and other areas across Western Montana. His expertise extends beyond state borders with active licenses in Wyoming and Georgia.

Carr-Smith has been a Broker with Clearwater Properties for over 10 years, serving Noxon and communities throughout Northwestern Montana. Her professional reach includes an active license to conduct real estate transactions throughout Idaho.

"We are proud to have our brokers recognized with this prestigious accolade in the commercial real estate industry," says Clearwater Properties CEO, Shaun Michael Lewis. "This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence in recreational and commercial properties across the Mountain West. As we continue to stake our claim as the region's premier brokerage, Kevin and Jeannette exemplify the cutting-edge marketing and five-star client service that define the Clearwater Properties experience."

About Clearwater Properties: Founded in 1993, Clearwater Properties is an award-winning real estate brokerage specializing in recreational, residential, and ranch properties across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming, North Dakota, Costa Rica, and Belize. With over 30 office/agent locations, Clearwater Properties has been recognized as one of "America's Best Brokerages" by The Land Report and is the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties® brokerage worldwide in both sales volume and number of transactions. As stewards of the areas they serve, the 120+ agents of Clearwater Properties give back a portion of all real estate proceeds to the communities in which they were earned.

Sports Afield Trophy Properties Affiliation:

Clearwater Montana Properties is the exclusive territory broker participant with Sports Afield in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington. Its affiliation with Sports Afield Trophy Properties® (SATP) has been one of the biggest game changers in real estate for Clearwater. Clearwater Montana Properties is proud to be the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties brokerage in the world in total sales volume and number of transactions. Since 1887, the iconic “Sports Afield” name has been synonymous with outdoor recreation and conservation, which not only aligns with the brokerage’s mission, but also greatly magnifies its marketing reach.

Clearwater Giving Fund:

The Clearwater Giving Fund is Clearwater Properties’ way of ensuring that every transaction gives back. Through this charitable program, a portion of each sale is directed to a local service group or charitable organization selected by the Agent. At the end of each calendar year, Clearwater presents donations to organizations within the communities where those transactions occurred. Serving as a positive force in the communities it serves is central to Clearwater’s mission and values. To date, the company has donated more than $1.2 million through the program, helping to strengthen and uplift the very communities it calls home.

Jeannette Carr-Smith, Broker Clearwater Properties Kevin Wetherell, Founding Broker Clearwater Properties

