Washington SFI Implementation Committee Recognized for Engaging Youth in Forest Literacy and Career Opportunities

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) is pleased to announce the 2025 SFI Implementation Committee Achievement Award winner at the SFI Annual Conference. As part of SFI’s deepening commitment to a world that values and benefits from sustainably managed forests, SFI Implementation Committees promote responsible forestry and sourcing to create positive change that sustains communities.

The Washington SFI Implementation Committee (SIC) was recognized for promoting forest sector career pathways and fostering forestry literacy among young people, engaging students, educators, and communities about the critical role of forestry to Washington’s economy and communities.

“The Washington SIC has been leading the way in outreach to the next generation, enthusiastically expanding awareness of the value of responsible management of our forests and the opportunities for forestry and conservation careers,” said Nadine Block, SFI Senior VP of Network Initiatives.

SFI-certified organizations that participate in the Washington SIC engaged with thousands of students, parents, and educators across the state. The Washington SIC also created and promoted a “Jobs in Sustainable Forestry” video that shows the diverse careers available in the forest sector.

As part of these community outreach efforts, the Washington SIC also

Awarded scholarships to college students studying forestry in the state,

Supported professional development workshops for educators led by Washington Project Learning Tree and the Pacific Education Institute, and

Connected with architecture students at the University of Washington, securing lumber donations from local SFI-certified organizations for student projects showcasing the advantages of using sustainably sourced wood.



Washington SIC Chair Ben Cazell accepted the award on behalf of the Committee, “Much of our work in the forest sector happens out of sight for the general public, particularly those living in urban areas,” said Cazell. “By engaging people in meaningful ways and different settings, we are building a foundational understanding of sustainable forestry that will shape informed perspectives and future career paths—in our state and beyond.”

The SFI External Review Panel is an independent body that provides an independent review of SFI’s work and selects the SFI Implementation Committee Achievement Award winner recipient. “We appreciate the tremendous work conducted by SICs across Canada and the US, and we applaud the Washington SIC for being a model for outreach to youth and adults about the important role of sustainable forestry and job opportunities in this sector,” said Scott Phillips, Chair of the SFI External Review Panel and the State Forester of South Carolina.

