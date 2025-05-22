Attorney General Jackley Announces Appointments to New Position of DCI Special Agents in Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 22, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that two long-time Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Supervisory Special Agents, Mike Hockett and Dane Rasmussen, have been appointed to the new position of Special Agents in Charge (SAC).

“Special Agents Hockett and Rasmussen are distinguished law enforcement officers and experienced leaders within the DCI,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I look forward to working with them in this new leadership role.”

The Special Agents in Charge will primarily supervise the field supervisory special agents, oversee all drug and major felony crime investigations, and lead all officer involved shooting investigations within their areas of responsibility. They will also oversee new agent training, hiring, and officer misconduct investigations within their area of responsibility.

SAC Hockett will supervise Eastern South Dakota. He has 21 years in law enforcement starting first as an officer for the Brookings Police Department. He has been with DCI since 2009. SAC Hockett has experience working major crimes and drug cases. He has been in a supervisory role with the DCI since 2017.

SAC Rasmussen will supervise Western South Dakota. He has served 21 years in law enforcement, first starting as a deputy in the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. He has been with DCI since 2008. SAC Rasmussen has experience in working major crimes and drug cases. He has been in a supervisory role with the DCI since 2021.

