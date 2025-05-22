DHS Reacts to Activist Judge Ruling to Halt the Deportation of Barbaric Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Murderers, Rapists, and Pedophiles

All eight of these heinous convicted criminals have final orders of removal

WASHINGTON – DHS conducted a deportation flight to remove some of the most barbaric, violent individuals illegally in the United States. All of these individuals had final orders of removal. Now a federal judge in Massachusetts is halting their deportation and trying to force President Trump to bring these criminals back to American soil.

“This ruling is deranged. These depraved individuals have all had their day in court and been given final deportation orders. A reminder of who was on this plane: murderers, child rapists, an individual who raped a mentally & physically disabled person,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The message this activist judge is sending to victims and their families is we don’t care. President Trump and Secretary Noem are working every day to get vicious criminals out of our country while activist judges are fighting to bring them back onto American soil.”

Below are the individuals ICE removed from American communities: Enrique ARIAS-Hierro, a Cuban national, was arrested by ICE Miami on May 2, 2025. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, armed robbery, false impersonation of official, kidnapping, robbery strong arm. He was issued a final order of removal on September 13, 1999.

On April 30, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Cuban national, Jose Manuel RODRIGUEZ-QUINONES. He has been convicted of attempted first degree murder with a weapon, battery and larceny, cocaine possession and trafficking. He was issued a final order of removal on December 4, 2012. Thongxay NILAKOUT, a citizen of Laos, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles on January 26, 2025. NILAKOUT is Convicted of first-degree murder and robbery; sentenced to life confinement. He was issued a final order of removal on July 12, 2023.

On May 12, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Mexican national, Jesus MUNOZ-Gutierrez. He is Convicted of second-degree murder; sentenced to life confinement. He was issued a final order of removed on June 16, 2005.

Dian Peter DOMACH, a citizen of South Sudan, was arrested by ICE St. Paul on May 8, 2024. DOMACH is convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm, of possession of burglar’s tools and possession of defaced firearm and driving under the influence. He was issued a final order of removal on July 19, 2011.

Kyaw MYA, a citizen of Burma was arrested by ICE St. Paul on February 18, 2025. MYA is convicted of Lascivious Acts with a Child-Victim less than 12 years of age; sentenced to 10 years confinement, paroled after 4 years. He was issued a final order of removal on March 17, 2022.

Nyo MYINT, a citizen of Burma was arrested by ICE St. Paul on February 18, 2025. MYINT is convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting; sentenced to 12 years confinement. MYINT is also charged with aggravated assault-nonfamily strongarm. He was issued a final order of removal on August 17, 2023.