CN to Invest $165 Million in Manitoba to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately $165 million CAD in Manitoba, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province, including upgrade projects to improve operations of rail yards in Winnipeg. These investments will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Manitoba and across CN’s network.

"We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Manitoba will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the province. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate."

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“The Government of Manitoba celebrates CN and their continued investment in strategic railway projects and infrastructure to ensure the safe movement of goods across the province. Railways are essential to supporting trade in getting goods to market and an important local employer; CN’s investment in sustainable infrastructure will strengthen Manitoba’s position as an economic partner and create growth opportunities that will benefit all Manitobans.”

- Lisa Naylor, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Manitoba

In 2024, CN invested approximately $200 million CAD in Manitoba for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:

Over $16 million for signals and communications upgrades to improve the safety of our operations



Approximately $12 million for the acquisition of equipment, such as tractors and trailers deployed in Manitoba and across CN’s network



Manitoba in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 2,269

Railroad route miles operated: 860

Community investments: $923,000 in 2024

Local spending: $1 billion in 2024

Cash taxes paid: $75 million in 2024



