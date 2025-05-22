PRISM MarketView Launches Emerging Sports Index

Emerging sports companies are reshaping the industry through innovation in team ownership, media, data analytics, and the expanding legal sports betting market

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of unbiased market insight and company news, today announces the launch of its PRISM Emerging Sports Index in response to significant global growth and transformation in the sports industry. The new PRISM index tracks emerging companies elevating the industry through professional sports teams, sports media platforms, athletics data or analytics solutions, and legal sports betting or fantasy sports services. Analysts project that by 2028 the global sports market could reach over $680 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.13% between 2022 and 2028.





The global sports industry is undergoing a transformation driven by digital engagement, data analytics, and the rapid growth of legal sports betting. From traditional team ownership and franchise operations to cutting-edge betting platforms and fan engagement technologies, the business of sports is becoming more dynamic.

PRISM MarketView reviewed a selection of the companies set to transform the sports landscape for the next several years.

Motorsport Games Inc.

Motorsport Games (Nasdaq: MSGM) blends cutting-edge racing video games with dynamic esports competitions and content, delivering immersive experiences for racing enthusiasts and gamers worldwide. Most recently the company reported its first quarter financials posting net income of $1.0 million for Q1 2025, a significant improvement from a $1.7 million loss in Q1 2024, driven by reduced operating expenses and gains from settlements. The company raised $2.5 million in a private placement led by VR company Pimax and saw momentum from its Le Mans Ultimate title, with a major update planned for June. Despite improved financials and increased cash reserves, Motorsport Games continues to explore strategic options and cost-cutting initiatives to address ongoing liquidity challenges.

SharpLink Gaming Inc.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is an online performance marketing company specializing in the sports betting and iGaming industries. The company connects sports fans with licensed sportsbook and casino operators through targeted affiliate marketing strategies, utilizing state-specific web domains and advanced analytics to drive user engagement and conversions. Most recently, SharpLink priced a public offering of up to 1,530,612 shares of common stock at $2.94 per share, expecting to raise approximately $4.5 million in gross proceeds. The proceeds are intended for working capital, general corporate purposes, and other uses outlined in the filed prospectus.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (Nasdaq: SPWH) is a leading U.S.-based outdoor sporting goods retailer specializing in gear and apparel for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and other outdoor activities and sports. Founded in 1986 the company operates over 140 stores across more than 30 states, complemented by a robust e-commerce platform. Most recently the company announced Susan Sanderson as its Chief Marketing Officer, recognizing her pivotal role in driving recent business improvements since joining in July 2024. With over 20 years of experience in omni-channel retail and turnarounds, Sanderson is expected to lead the company’s next phase of growth by sharpening brand strategy and enhancing customer engagement. CEO Paul Stone praised her transformative leadership and speed in elevating marketing and e-commerce operations, which have already contributed to the company’s momentum.

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on X.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d620f8e8-edeb-4cf8-90c8-e67676af20c7

PRISM MarketView Launches Emerging Sports Index Emerging sports companies are reshaping the industry through innovation in team ownership, media, data analytics, and the expanding legal sports betting market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.