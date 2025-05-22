Nisa Foundation’s Brand New Transition House Offers Greater Support and Culturally-Responsive Care for Women and Children Fleeing Violence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with BC Housing, Nisa Foundation is proud to announce the expansion of Nisa Homes Vancouver, with a brand new location now operating as a 24/7 transition house with double the capacity, new accessibility features, and the addition of a second-stage housing unit for families rebuilding their lives.

Operating since 2016, Nisa Homes Vancouver is one of 10 locations operated by Nisa Foundation across Canada, offering culturally-safe housing for women and their children leaving violence, poverty, or homelessness. With this relocation to a new home, the Vancouver project now supports 14 transition beds, features an accessible suite with a stair lift, and introduces a separate second-stage unit where families may stay up to 18 months as they transition to independence.

“Everyone deserves to have safe and secure home, especially women leaving violence and their children,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Our government is providing historic levels of funding to support transitional women’s housing so people have the support they need to begin a healthier, happier life.”

The move comes at a time when the need for safe, women-centered spaces is both urgent and underserved. 44% of women in Canada have experienced some form of intimate partner violence since the age of 15, with nearly a third experiencing physical or sexual violence specifically. And yet, only 13% of emergency shelter beds in Canada are designated for women only. Every night, over 900 women and their children are turned away from domestic violence shelters across Canada due to lack of space.

“New transitional housing spaces will provide safe spaces for women leaving violent situations, where they can renew their hopes and dreams and embark on new beginnings,” said Amna Shah, MLA for Surrey City Centre. “I want to thank Nisa Home for their inspiring work supporting women as they heal from the devastating impacts of gender-based violence.”

These realities reflect a growing national need for trauma-informed, culturally-safe housing — especially for immigrant, refugee, racialized, and Muslim women who often face additional barriers when seeking help.

“This milestone is a testament to what’s possible when public partnerships and community come together,” said Shaheen Auckbaraullee, Interim Executive Director. “We are committed to expanding this model across Canada to ensure more women and their children have access to safety, stability, and support — wherever they are.”

The Nisa Homes Vancouver expansion aligns with B.C.’s Gender-Based Violence Action Plan and reflects the Province’s commitment to increasing safe housing options for marginalized and vulnerable populations, including those fleeing gender-based violence.

Nisa Foundation is a national not-for-profit organization providing transitional housing, mental health services, financial aid, and advocacy for women and children across Canada. Nisa Homes, a project of the Foundation, operates in 10 locations nationwide serving racialized, immigrant, refugee, and Muslim women facing domestic violence or homelessness.

NISA FOUNDATION – FACT SHEET

Who We Are

Nisa Foundation is a national registered charity dedicated to supporting women and children experiencing violence, poverty, or systemic marginalization — with a focus on culturally responsive care for Muslim, immigrant, and racialized women. We believe that when women thrive, entire communities flourish.

What We Offer

Nisa Homes: Safe, trauma-informed transitional housing in 10 cities for women and children facing abuse, homelessness, or poverty.

Nisa Helpline: Free, confidential peer support for Muslim women and girls — available in multiple languages.

Remote Support: Virtual case management, financial aid, referrals, and safety planning across the country.

Web Therapy: Affordable, faith-sensitive counselling sessions with licensed Muslim therapists.

Our History

2014 – Nisa Helpline launches as Canada's first national helpline for Muslim women and girls.

– Nisa Helpline launches as Canada's first national helpline for Muslim women and girls. 2015 - Nisa Homes opens its first transitional shelter in Mississauga, ON

- Nisa Homes opens its first transitional shelter in Mississauga, ON Vancouver - 2016

Windsor - 2017

2019 – Nisa Foundation is established as a registered charity.

– Nisa Foundation is established as a registered charity. 2023 – Nisa Homes joins Nisa Foundation, expanding our services into transitional housing nationwide.

Our Reach (As of 2025)

10 locations across Canada

2,098 women and children sheltered at Nisa Homes

16,865 women and children supported remotely

80,000+ helpline calls received

976 Palestinian evacuees supported

846 web-therapy sessions delivered by licensed Muslim therapists

Why It Matters

44% of women in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence.

Only 13% of shelter beds in Canada are women-only.

Every night, over 600 women and children are turned away from shelters across Canada due to lack of space.

Cultural and language barriers prevent many Muslim and newcomer women from accessing mainstream services.



Nisa Foundation bridges these gaps with programs rooted in compassion, dignity, and cultural safety.

