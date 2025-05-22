With 15.5% CAGR, Online Exam Proctoring Market Size to Gain USD 2.34 Billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Cheating is an act of using unfair means to gain an undue advantage in a test or an exam. The introduction of remote proctoring solutions has helped eliminate the external factors that lead to cheating.

US & Canada, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global online exam proctoring market is observing healthy growth owing to rising demand from the corporate sector and cost effectiveness of online exam proctoring.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The online exam proctoring market is expected to reach US$ 2,346.94 million by 2031 from US$ 868.95 million in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. Online exam proctoring is a software solution designed to monitor and oversee the integrity of online assessments, ensuring that exams are conducted fairly and securely, even in remote settings. It uses a combination of video, audio, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), biometric authentication, and other monitoring tools to track candidate behavior during an online exam. It prevents cheating, impersonation, or any other unauthorized activities that could compromise the exam’s validity. The three main types of online exam proctoring are live proctoring, automated proctoring, and recorded proctoring. Online exam proctoring software is used in educational institutions, professional certification programs, and corporate training environments to ensure the credibility of online assessments and maintain academic and professional standards in remote testing environments.

Cost Effectiveness of Online Exam Proctoring: Online proctoring solutions protect the integrity of assessments, guaranteeing that candidates are evaluated fairly and securely. By minimizing the need for physical infrastructure and on-site personnel, educational institutions and organizations can reduce operational expenses. The scalability of online proctoring platforms enables institutions to handle large-scale exam administrations effectively. As the shifttoward digital assessments continues, the affordability of online proctoring solutions makes them a compelling choice. The cost efficiency gained from online proctoring leads to a significant return on investment (ROI). Educational institutions and organizations can redirect the saved funds toward enhancing educational materials or upgrading technological infrastructure. Online proctoring optimizes the exam administration process, cutting down on administrative burdens and staff time. Automated proctoring minimizes staffing requirements and simplifies exam management workflows. This operational efficiency is vital for institutions aiming to manage resources effectively and ensure the smooth, timely execution of exams. ProctorU offers live proctoring services at a price range of US$15-US$30 per exam, while Respondus Monitor provides AI-driven monitoring for US$10-US$25 per exam. These pricing structures are considerably more cost-effective compared to the expenses incurred with conventional proctoring methods. Thus, the cost-effectiveness of online exam proctoring drives the online exam proctoring market growth

Integration with Blockchain for Immutable Records: Renowned for its tamper-proof characteristics, blockchain offers a secure, immutable method for recording exam activities, ensuring the integrity of the assessment process. Each action during an exam—whether submitting an answer, flagging suspicious behavior, or logging out—is captured within the blockchain, complete with time stamps and encryption. This aspect makes the data impossible to alter and easy to audit. The integration of blockchain deters cheating and streamlines dispute resolution. In cases where a student contests a proctoring decision, the blockchain record provides a reliable, unbiased, and unchangeable account of the exam session. This technology significantly undermines the cheating industry. With its immutable nature, it becomes virtually impossible to falsify exam results or manipulate proctoring evidence. As a result, educational institutions can confidently authenticate assessments, leaving fewer opportunities for dishonest practices. Blockchain's role in online exam proctoring is poised to revolutionize the industry by ensuring greater security and transparency.

Rising Demand for Certification and Upskilling Programs: According to Learning & Development (L&D) professionals, 79% believe that reskilling an existing employee is more cost-effective than hiring a new one. 57% of respondents identified improving job performance as the primary driver for upskilling and reskilling initiatives. These efforts were seen as key factors in enhancing employee retention (52%) and fostering stronger employee engagement (49%). The Great Learning's newly published 'Upskilling Trends Report 2024-25' reveals that 85% of professionals in India intend to allocate resources toward upskilling efforts in FY25. As individuals strive to enhance their qualifications and stay competitive in the job market, the need for secure, reliable online assessments has surged. With an increasing number of professional courses and certifications shifting to digital platforms, maintaining exam integrity has become paramount. Online proctoring solutions offer institutions the ability to monitor test-takers, ensuring fairness and minimizing cheating risks closely. The combination of convenient remote testing and advanced proctoring technologies is enabling access to high-quality education while allowing learners to demonstrate their skills. Thus, rising demand for certification and upskilling programs is expected to create future growth opportunities for the online exam proctoring market.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By type, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring. The advanced automated proctoring segment held the largest share in the online exam proctoring market in 2024.

Based on deployment, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment held the largest share in the online exam proctoring market in 2024.

Based on the end user, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into educational institutions, online learning platforms, enterprises, and government. The educational institutes segment held the largest share in the online exam proctoring market in 2024.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the online exam proctoring market are Comprobo; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; ProctorEdu LLC; Verificient Technologies, Inc (Proctortrack); PSI Services LLC; Talview Inc; TestReach Ltd.; Meazure Inc; and Mercer LLC.

Trending Topics: AI-enhanced proctoring, online assessments, etc.

Global Headlines on Online Exam Proctoring Market

Talview introduces Proctoring Solutions for Certification Providers, engineered for secure, accessible online examinations and certifications

Honorlock has announced the integration of its remote proctoring software and service with Docebo

Proctortrack celebrated a milestone of 350,000 secured exam sessions globally with its partner, Janison









Conclusion

The online exam proctoring market has experienced significant growth, driven by increasing adoption of e-learning solutions, rising demand from the corporate sector, and the cost-effectiveness of online exam proctoring. The soaring demand for certification and upskilling programs, and AI-enhanced proctoring are expected to provide growth opportunities for the online exam proctoring market in the upcoming years. Integration with blockchain for immutable records is likely to be a key future trend in the online exam proctoring market.





