North West Office of the Premier sets record straight on qualifications of its Senior Managers
The North West Office the Premier can confirm that all its forty-four senior managers qualify and met all the requirements for the positions they currently hold at the time of their appointments.
Following engagements with the Public Service Commission it was established that certain information in relation to the suitability of some managers was not captured correctly when a survey on senior management qualifications was conducted.
The Office of the Premier can confirm that qualifications relating to all senior managers have been authenticated, and they all meet the minimum entry requirements into the Senior Management Service.
An updated report in relation to this matter will be shared with the Public Service Commission.
Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi is committed to the professionalisation of the Public Service as well as ethical leadership which encapsulates accountability and transparency.
