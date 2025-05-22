Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,414 in the last 365 days.

North West Office of the Premier sets record straight on qualifications of its Senior Managers

The North West Office the Premier can confirm that all its forty-four senior managers qualify and met all the requirements for the positions they currently hold at the time of their appointments.

Following engagements with the Public Service Commission it was established that certain information in relation to the suitability of some managers was not captured correctly when a survey on senior management qualifications was conducted.

The Office of the Premier can confirm that qualifications relating to all senior managers have been authenticated, and they all meet the minimum entry requirements into the Senior Management Service.

An updated report in relation to this matter will be shared with the Public Service Commission.

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi is committed to the professionalisation of the Public Service as well as ethical leadership which encapsulates accountability and transparency. 

For enquiries, contact 
Sello Tatai 
Spokesperson to the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842 
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung 
Provincial Head of Communication 
Office of the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 076 012 4501 
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North West Office of the Premier sets record straight on qualifications of its Senior Managers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more