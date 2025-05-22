Gauteng Roads and Transport condemns resurgence of taxi violence in Gauteng

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has strongly condemned the recent resurgence of taxi violence across parts of the Gauteng province. This is despite efforts of peace agreements and public promises by leaders in the taxi industry to stop fights and hostility in the taxi industry.

In recent weeks, violent incidents, including the killings of taxi drivers and marshals, have continued to take lives and disrupt services in the taxi industry.

This bloodshed, that is connected to conflicts over routes between competing taxi associations, has created an environment of fear and insecurity for passengers, operators, and innocent people.

MEC Diale-Tlabela said that these acts of violence undermine the gains made by the government in fostering a safer public transport environment in the province.

“These acts of violence in the taxi industry are not only criminal but also a direct betrayal of the commitments made by the taxi industry leadership to uphold peace and prioritise the safety of commuters and communities,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The provincial government remains committed to working with all stakeholders within the taxi industry to fight against this scourge.

MEC Diale-Tlabela calls upon the leadership of the taxi associations to work together and foster peace and harmony in the industry.

“We call upon the leadership of taxi associations to honour their pledges, take responsibility, and assist in identifying those who continue to bring the industry into disrepute. Peace, discipline, and accountability must be the cornerstones of the taxi industry. This will assist to gain the trust of the public and contribute meaningfully to the future of the public transport industry in the province,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The Gauteng government held engagements with the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA), the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) to implement an immediate ceasefire and to resolve disputes through dialogue and mediation.

The establishment of a Conflict Resolution Committee and the commitment to transparent, accountable processes were designed to ensure lasting peace and stability in the industry.

The MEC has warned those who are found responsible for instigating or participating in acts of violence, that they will face the full might of the law.

“The safety of our citizens and the stability of public transport cannot be compromised. We urge all affected stakeholders to recommit to a peaceful and stable environment,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

MEC Diale-Tlabela reiterated that the people of Gauteng deserve safe, reliable, and violence-free public transport.

For more information, please contact the:

