Western Cape Education urges parents to check if login and contact details are correct

The on-time admissions window for Grade R, 1 or 8 in 2026 closed on 15 April 2025. Since then, schools have been applying their admission policies to select successful candidates.

Schools will start to make offers of acceptance to parents from 30 May 2025. Parents will then be required to confirm their acceptance by 17 June 2025.

We encourage parents to ensure that they have their login details for the online admissions system ready in advance of the offers being made. There is always a flurry of excitement, nerves and anticipation on this date, and not being able to log in as a result of a forgotten password can be extremely frustrating!

A step-by-step guide to updating your login details is available on the admissions website to assist parents.

The online admissions system, as well as more information about admissions, is available on the WCED website:

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/service/learner-admissions

We also ask parents to make sure that they have provided their correct contact details on the system. Every year, we encounter difficulties communicating with parents whose contact details have changed since they made their initial application but who have not informed the Department.

As a result, a place for a learner might be available, but the parents are not aware if they have not checked the system or have been uncontactable via phone.

Parents can contact the WCED call centre on 0861 819 919 or visit their education district office to update their contact details.

Don’t wait! Ensure that your login and contact details are correct today.

