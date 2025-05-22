Director General Nomfundo Tshabalala: National Biodiversity Offset Conference

Programme Director

DDG Flora

Country Representative to the United Nations Development Programme

CEO of the South African National Biodiversity Institute

CEO of the South African National Parks

Officials from all spheres of government and entities

Academics from various learning institutions

Business representatives

Biodiversity and offset specialists, Environmental Assessment Practitioners, competent authorities, commenting authorities, developers and NGOs and the public.

Community members who have graced this occasion

Members of the media.

All participants at the workshop.

Good morning,

It is with great honour and privilege that I welcome you to the National Biodiversity Offset Conference 2025. This gathering marks a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to safeguard South Africa's rich diverse natural heritage as we commemorate the 2025 International Day for Biological Diversity.

Ladies and gentlemen,

South Africa, recognised globally as a megadiverse country, boasts an extraordinary array of biodiversity that is integral to our nation's health, well-being, and economic vitality. However, as articulated in our National Development Plan 2030, we are confronted with an ecological deficit that poses significant challenges to the sustainability of these invaluable resources.

The publication of the National Biodiversity Offset Guideline in June 2023 represents a landmark achievement in our environmental stewardship. This Guideline, established under the National Environmental Management Act, provides a comprehensive framework for mitigating the adverse impacts of development on our biodiversity. The National Biodiversity Offset Guideline is designed to ensure that any residual environmental impact from development projects is counterbalanced by conservation efforts elsewhere. This approach follows the mitigation hierarchy, which prioritises avoiding and minimising harm before resorting to offsets. By implementing this guideline, we aim to achieve a net gain or no net loss of biodiversity, ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving natural environment that meets the goals of sustainable development.

Biodiversity offsetting, when executed with precision and adherence to the Guideline, emerges as a potent mechanism to arrest biodiversity loss and foster conservation. It is in alignment with our constitutional mandate to protect the environment for the benefit of present and future generations, thereby ensuring that economic and social development is pursued in an ecologically sustainable manner. Moreover, biodiversity offsets can help achieve the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) targets by ensuring that negative impacts on biodiversity from development projects are fully compensated through conservation or restoration actions. Whilst offsetting plays a significant role in the broader impact mitigation hierarchy, it should still be considered as a last option after all other measures of avoiding, minimising, and restoring biodiversity loss has been exhausted.

Ladies and gentlemen, the focus of this conference is to enhance the implementation and transparency of biodiversity offset processes within South Africa. The Biodiversity Finance Initiative, supported by the United Nations Development Programme and spearheaded by our Department, in collaboration with SANParks and SANBI, seeks to develop innovative financial solutions for the expansion and effective management of protected areas. This initiative encompasses the establishment of a proactive biodiversity offset scheme and a national biodiversity offset register as well as a web portal to meticulously track and monitor offset projects.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, we also celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity, which is observed annually on May 22nd. This day marks the adoption of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in 1992. It serves to raise awareness about the essential role biodiversity plays in our ecosystems and highlights the urgent need to halt biodiversity loss.

The theme for this year's International Day for Biological Diversity is, "Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development,". This theme underscores the vital importance of integrating biodiversity conservation with sustainable development practices. Therefore, it is crucial for us to recognize the interconnectedness of our efforts with global initiatives.

The International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 campaign emphasises the critical role biodiversity plays in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF). This campaign calls for accelerated action and synergy between these universal agendas to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Let us come together to celebrate and promote the importance of biodiversity, not only for the well-being of our ecosystems but also for the health and prosperity of future generations.

I will conclude by extending my deepest gratitude to the United Nations Development Programme for their generous support in covering the costs of this conference, including the venue, catering, and travel and accommodation for our esteemed guest speakers. Your unwavering support is instrumental in the realisation of this event.

I also urge all participants to engage actively in the discussions, share your invaluable insights, and contribute to the collective endeavour of promoting sustainable use of our biodiversity. Together, we can make significant strides in securing a sustainable future for South Africa.

Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you a productive and enlightening conference.

I thank you.

