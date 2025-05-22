Survey on manpower needs and wages for the first quarter of 2025 – financial activities

MACAU, May 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 8,484 full-time employees in Financial Activities at the end of the first quarter of 2025, down by 81 (-0.9%) year-on-year. Among them, those engaged in the Banking Sector (7,193) decreased by 53 (-0.7%) year-on-year, while those engaged in Insurance Activities (821) increased by 9 (+1.1%).

In March 2025, average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in Financial Activities were MOP32,020, up by 2.7% year-on-year. Average earnings of those in the Banking Sector, Insurance Activities and Other Financial Intermediation (e.g. payment service institutions, financial leasing companies) stood at MOP32,160 (+2.3%), MOP34,480 (+3.3%) and MOP30,270 (+5.5%) respectively.

Number of job vacancies in Financial Activities was 266 at the end of the first quarter of 2025, similar to the same quarter last year. Of which, job vacancies in the Banking Sector (202) decreased by 8 year-on-year, while those in Insurance Activities (41) increased by 7. In terms of recruitment prerequisites, all of the vacancies in Financial Activities required tertiary education, and most of them required knowledge of Mandarin and English. Besides, 23.8% (48) of the vacancies in the Banking Sector and 70.7% (29) of the vacancies in Insurance Activities required professional certification.

With respect to the Banking Sector, there were 180 new recruits and 234 employees leaving employment in the first quarter, down by 14 and 5 respectively year-on-year. The job vacancy rate (2.7%), the employee recruitment rate (2.5%) and the employee turnover rate (3.2%) edged down by 0.1, 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points respectively year-on-year.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages of Financial Activities for the first quarter of 2025 mainly covered the Banking Sector, Insurance Activities and Other Financial Intermediation (e.g. payment service institutions, financial leasing companies), which included financial institutions supervised by the Monetary Authority of Macao but excluded insurance agents and brokers not directly employed by insurance companies.