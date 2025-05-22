Cultural Affairs Bureau instals “Cultural Macao-Macao Pavilion” in the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair

MACAU, May 22 - The 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) is being held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre from 22 to 26 May 2025. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) is participating with the “Cultural Macao‧Macao Pavilion”, sponsored by MGM, to showcase Macao’s unique cultural heritage, intangible cultural heritage preservation, cultural events and performances, and cultural creativity.

For this event at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, IC has set up the aforesaid Pavillion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cultural Industries Innovation Exhibition Hall. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao on the World Heritage List, the pavilion has expanded to 400 square metres to offer a comprehensive display of Macao’s diverse and fascinating cultural heritage. The showcase also highlights iconic cultural performances and innovative works from the cultural and creative industries, promoting the city’s distinctive cultural landscape and urban character.

The Pavilion provides a “Virtual Tour to Historic Centre of Macao”, allowing visitors to explore Macao’s World Heritage sites through interactive touchscreens and audio guides. Intangible cultural heritage demonstrations and performances will also be held daily, including the confection of dragon beard candy, manufacture and painting of Portuguese azulejo tiles, lion dance, and Portuguese folk dance.

In addition to promoting major cultural events organised by IC, MGM also showcases its cultural tourism projects such as the Poly MGM Museum, the International Lion Dance Championship 2024—MGM Cup, and Macao 2049, the residency show co-created with internationally acclaimed film director Zhang Yimou. All these projects have injected new vitality into Macao’s long-term cultural industry development.

The opening ceremony of the “Cultural Macao ‧ Macao Pavilion” was held today (22 May). The event was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, Li Lirong; the Deputy Director of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Ding Zhongyuan; the member of the Social Committee and the Deputy General Manager of the Operations and Management Committee of the Shenzhen Press Group, Zhu Yongfeng; the Deputy General Manager of the Shenzhen International Cultural Industry Fair Co., Ltd, Li Dan; and the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio.