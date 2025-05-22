Press meeting with the cast of the performance Deling and Cixi

MACAU, May 22 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 35th Macao Arts Festival (MAF) presents a series of performances, and tickets are available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. The Organiser held a press meeting about the perfromance Deling and Cixi today (22 May) at the Macao Cultural Centre, in which the main cast members, Jiang Shan, Lang Ling and Xiao Yuliang, as well as the playwright, He Jiping, met with the media, sharing their thoughts and presenting the highlights of the show, and guided the media in a visit to the backstage.

Deling and Cixi is penned by the renowned Chinese playwright He Jiping and produced by top-notch teams from Beijing and Hong Kong. The story unfolds the intimate narratives of the Qing Dynasty court’s private members between Deling, a young girl who grew up in the West, the majestic Empress Dowager Cixi and the constrainedEmperor Guangxu. The performance will be staged on 23 and 24 May at 8pm at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, resurrecting the grandeur of the Forbidden City through the sophisticated performance skills of the cast, exquisite costumes and magnificent stage design.

In addition to Deling and Cixi, the MAF offers the programmes Raving • Vibration Z and The Drum Shaman this week. Tickets are now on sales through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please visit the MAF’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search for “Macao Arts Festival”) or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555. Online ticket reservation is available at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.