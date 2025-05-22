Alberta Cleantech Award Winners Transforming Industry Strengths into Future Success

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Canada announced the winners of the Alberta Cleantech Awards at last night’s sold-out ceremony which took place at the Inventures 2025 Conference in Calgary. The event celebrated the region's top innovators, funders, adopters, and supporters who are accelerating the adoption of clean technologies and strengthening Alberta’s economic resilience. This year’s award winners showcase the province’s ability to turn industry strengths into sustainable, future-oriented progress.

Alberta has long played a leading role in energy innovation, becoming the first province in Canada to develop comprehensive carbon sequestration legislation over a decade ago. Today, Alberta continues to build on that legacy while strategically growing its cleantech sector, positioning itself as a hub for clean hydrogen production, carbon capture integration, and renewable energy development. In 2023 alone, 92% of Canada's growth in renewable electricity generation came from Alberta. Through government support and a growing ecosystem of innovators, Alberta is charting a path toward a diversified, low-emissions economy—as demonstrated by the accomplishments of this year’s Alberta Cleantech Award winners.

Meet the Winners

Adopter of the Year: Dow

This global materials science leader will be constructing a $6.5B net zero ethylene cracker and polyethylene complex in Alberta, aiming to become the first of its kind to eliminate direct emissions using clean hydrogen. The phased Path2Zero project will triple the site’s ethylene capacity by roughly 1.9M metric tonnes by 2030 and increase polyethylene supply by about 15%, generating thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent roles while supplying 3.2M metric tonnes of low-emission products and further reducing Dow's overall emissions.

Supporter of the Year: Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN)

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a Canadian non-profit network focused on enabling cleaner energy development in the oil and gas sector through technology commercialization and adoption. With over 4,300 members spanning researchers, innovators, policymakers, and funders, CRIN promotes open innovation to develop environmental technologies and cost efficiencies for cleaner hydrocarbons. Instrumental in advancing cleantech solutions for the Canadian energy industry, CRIN has funded 42 late-stage projects across Canada, focusing on areas like carbon capture and emissions reduction, and has gained international recognition for its leadership in cleantech innovation.

Funder of the Year: Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA)

Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) invests revenue from Alberta’s carbon pricing system to support clean technology projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost the provincial economy. Recent funding includes $55M for 15 projects expected to significantly cut emissions and create jobs, and a $50M Strategic Energy Management for Industry (SEMI) program to enhance energy efficiency in industrial facilities. ERA also invests in water filtration and heavy oil flow technologies, and launched a $50M Industrial Transformation Challenge for significant emissions reduction technologies. Additionally, ERA is committing $34.5M to advance hydrogen projects and $2.8M for a waste-to-energy carbon capture facility study.

Startup Venture of the Year: Ayrton Energy Inc.

Women-led Ayrton Energy has developed an innovative liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) system system that enables safe, scalable hydrogen storage and transport using existing infrastructure. The technology mirrors diesel logistics, significantly simplifying hydrogen adoption. Founded in 2021, the company has successfully attracted significant private and public investment and has expanded to a team of 20.

Scaleup Venture of the Year: Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise, founded in 2017, specializes in AI-powered predictive maintenance and energy efficiency solutions for industrial electric motors. Its IoT-enabled platform helps minimize operational downtime and improve energy efficiency across operations. The company has seen rapid revenue growth and industry recognition, and is advancing new technologies including self-powered IoT devices and sophisticated maintenance software.

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's Alberta Cleantech Award nominees and winners! Your groundbreaking innovations not only lead the path to sustainable economic development but also powerfully represent Alberta's future proof economy." — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“Alberta Innovates and Foresight have been working alongside each other for years to support Alberta’s cleantech companies. Hosting the Foresight Cleantech Awards at Inventures marks the first time our two organizations have partnered to celebrate and elevate the incredible talent in Alberta’s cleantech sector.” —Mark Summers, Interim VP Investments, Alberta Innovates.

