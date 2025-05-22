Wandercraft Celebrates Opening of “Walk in New York” to Restore Upright Mobility for People with Mobility Disabilities

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wandercraft, a global leader in robotic mobility solutions as the AI-powered Personal Exoskeleton, officially opened its doors today to Walk in New York by Wandercraft, a first-of-its-kind private practice established in partnership with local Physical Therapists. The new center marks a bold step forward in restoring upright, hands-free mobility to individuals with severe walking impairments through advanced robotics and clinical innovation.

Walk in New York provides patients with access to rehabilitation in Wandercraft’s flagship exoskeleton, the FDA-cleared Atalante X, through regular sessions guided by licensed Physical Therapists. The center’s goal is simple yet profound: to demonstrate that movement is medicine, and that hands-free walking after mobility loss is no longer a distant dream.

“Our mission has always been to restore everyday mobility, building hand-in-hand with the community of people we serve,” said Matthieu Masselin, CEO of Wandercraft. “Walk in New York is a space where innovation meets the real world. The team now has the powerful opportunity to work alongside our users, meet their families, hear their stories, and become an active participant in their mobility journey inside and outside of the device.”

The center is welcoming patients from across the country with a wide variety of conditions that limit walking, including:

Stroke

Spinal cord injury

Traumatic brain injury

Multiple sclerosis

Cerebral palsy

Parkinson's disease

Vestibular disorders

Concussion

Balance disorders



In addition to Atalante X, the Walk in New York offers therapy in a host of rehabilitation innovations, such as Intensive Virtual Stimulation by Dessintey and a Virtual Reality Treadmill by ezyGain.

As Wandercraft moves forward with its vision of bringing the Personal Exoskeleton to market, this center will eventually serve as the hub where individuals can receive their devices, undergo training, and access ongoing support. This marks a significant step toward Wandercraft's mission of making everyday mobility accessible to everyone through advanced robotics technology.

The opening celebration features remarks from leaders in both the public and private sectors who are committed to health equity and accessibility. This includes Commissioner Christina Curry from the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, Cecilia Kushner, Chief Strategy Officer at the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), and Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure, a healthcare innovation hub.



“Walk in New York is a powerful example of what happens when technology meets community,” said Commissioner Christina Curry. “By placing this center in the heart of New York City, Wandercraft is showing that accessibility isn’t an afterthought, it’s foundational. This is about applying truly innovative technology to tackle systemic barriers and expand opportunities for people with mobility disabilities to live with dignity.”

"Congratulations to Wandercraft on the opening of the Walk in New York by Wandercraft rehab center. Wandercraft’s groundbreaking innovation will continue to help people with mobility impairments have fuller, freer lives,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “As home to one of the fastest growing life sciences ecosystems and the applied AI capital of the world, New York City is the premier place to do business. We are thrilled that Wandercraft chose New York City for its U.S. Headquarters and its continued growth.”

“Wandercraft’s breakthrough work reflects the kind of transformative innovation Cure was built to nurture,” said Cure’s Seema Kumar. “We are proud to support this vital endeavor. Walk in New York is about more than clinical care – it’s about building real connection and fostering community between our ecosystem and the patients they serve. It exemplifies Cure’s mission to advance health by empowering entrepreneurs to turn bold ideas into real-world impact.” Wandercraft opened its US headquarters at Cure in 2023.

In recognition of the center’s contributions to accessibility, equity, and innovation in healthcare, New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams sent an official Certificate of Recognition that honors Wandercraft’s role in expanding access to next-generation robotics, virtual reality, and visual simulation therapies for individuals living with neurological conditions such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. He said: “I applaud this groundbreaking enterprise for its efforts to forge a brighter, healthier, more mobile future for all.”

To learn more about Walk in New York, or to book a session, visit: https://www.winypt.health/.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating in the clinical trial for the Personal Exoskeleton, please email: clinicaltrials@wandercraft.health.

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft is on a mission to give everyone the opportunity to stand up and walk again. Known for the first-of-its-kind Personal Exoskeleton, Wandercraft is building the next generation of solutions to restore walking ability at home and in rehabilitation, including the Atalante X – a revolutionary tool in use within inpatient and outpatient rehab centers worldwide.

By blending advanced robotics with a deeply human purpose, Wandercraft aims to provide new options for movement and soon transform the way wheelchair users experience walking mobility in their everyday lives. Committed to innovation and accessibility, Wandercraft welcomes collaboration with rehabilitation centers, healthcare professionals, and the broader community of wheelchair users to expand opportunities in modern mobility. For more information, visit www.wandercraft.eu.

Media Contact

Lilly Kofler

Global Head of Marketing & Communications

lilly.kofler@wandercraft.health

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33f7c63a-c82b-44cc-9c64-9771d0f2b442

Wandercraft's Walk in New York Wandercraft's Walk in New York neurorehabilitation center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.