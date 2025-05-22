PrimoHoagies Surpasses Growth Milestone with 125th Franchise Opening

Grand Opening Marks Continued National Expansion for the Gourmet Hoagie Franchise

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies is proud to celebrate a major accomplishment with the Grand Opening of its 125th location on Thursday, May 29 in Perkiomenville, PA—a significant step in the brand’s nationwide growth. Located at 1461 Gravel Pike and owned by Niko DaSilvio, this opening represents more than just a new store—it’s a defining moment in the franchising industry.

“Since becoming CEO in 2019, reaching 125 franchised locations has been a development goal I set my sights on from day one,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO of PrimoHoagies. “This achievement in Perkiomenville is more than just another opening—it’s proof that when you stay committed to quality, tradition, and a relentless work ethic, growth follows. We’re building something really special, and we’re just getting started.”

To celebrate, PrimoHoagies will be giving away 100 FREE Primo Size hoagies to the first guests in line at the Perkiomenville location. After that, all Primo Size hoagies will be just $7 all day—exclusive to PrimoPerks® members.

Crossing the 125-store threshold is a testament to the strength of PrimoHoagies’ franchise model, the loyalty of its customers, and the brand’s dedication to premium products and operational excellence.

The special offers on May 29th are available only to PrimoPerks® rewards members, which customers can join for free by downloading the PrimoHoagies app or signing up at https://www.primohoagies.com/rewards/ .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

