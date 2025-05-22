Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results & Conference Call
GRIMSBY, Ontario, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and 12 months ended March 31, 2025, after close of market of June 11, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.
Q4 FISCAL 2025 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|Date:
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. (ET)
|Dial-in numbers:
|Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527
|North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154
|RapidConnect: https://emportal.ink/3YN2ru8
|Webcast:
|A live webcast will be available at ir.andrewpeller.com
|Replay:
|Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.andrewpeller.com
About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith
ir@andrewpeller.com
