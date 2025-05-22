Accession Risk Management Group and Family of Specialty Companies Earn Great Place To Work® Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

Award recognizes Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries for outstanding workplace cultures

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accession Risk Management Group is proud to announce that its family of specialty insurance distribution and risk management companies, Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries , has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based solely on employee feedback regarding their work experience. This year, 87% of employees affirmed it is a great place to work, a figure significantly higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our employees are the engines of our success. They drive our growth and advance our vision of being a market-leading specialty broker,” said John Mina, Global CEO, Accession Risk Management Group. “Once again earning the Great Place To Work-Certified™ designation is a clear sign that our efforts to support our dedicated employees at Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries are meeting with success.”

Accession Risk Management Group is the parent brand to a family of specialty insurance distribution and risk management companies, including Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries, collectively powered by a shared vision that a focus on employee and client needs drives value and success.

"Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition, Great Place To Work®. She emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Accession Risk Management Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Earning this honor for the second year in a row is gratifying and an affirmation that our focus on employee satisfaction and development is actually working,” said Amanda Mullan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Accession Risk Management Group. “Our people are the most important part of our strategy, and we work hard every day to create a culture that supports our goal of being a destination workplace.”

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

For more information, visit www.accessionrmg.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com.

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held leading insurance wholesaler and program manager with offices in more than 55 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company offers placement services and binding authority for property and casualty, financial lines, benefits, life, travel/accident and health, affinity and administrative services, warranty business and specialty coverage. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to insurance markets in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information visit: www.one80.com.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

