Drones Used for Power Line Inspection Industry Exploding, Expected to Reach $323 Billion By 2032

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Drone Power Line Inspection Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. A report from Wise Guy Reports projected that the Drone Power Line Inspection Market Industry is expected to grow from 26.66(USD Billion) in 2024 to 323.8 (USD Billion) by 2032. The Drone Power Line Inspection Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 36.63% during the forecast period (2025 - 2032). The report said: “Key market drivers propelling the growth of the drone power line inspection market include increasing demand for reliable and efficient power transmission and distribution, rising emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance, and technological advancements in drone technology. Moreover, government initiatives and support for drone-based inspections and the growing need for remote inspection solutions amidst challenging terrains and weather conditions further contribute to the market expansion. Opportunities for exploration and capture reside in the integration of AI and machine learning capabilities into drones, enabling more accurate and efficient inspection processes. Additionally, the development of autonomous drones with advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance systems holds significant potential for reducing inspection time and costs. Recent trends in the drone power line inspection market revolve around the adoption of multi-rotor drones for enhanced stability and maneuverability. Furthermore, the integration of advanced sensors, such as thermal imaging and high resolution cameras, provides detailed and comprehensive inspection results. The use of drone-mounted LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems is also gaining traction, offering precise measurements and 3D mapping capabilities, allowing for thorough and reliable assessments of power lines.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH).

Wise Guy Reports continued: “Stringent government regulations and safety standards are also driving the growth of the Global Drone Power Line Inspection Market Industry. In many countries, regular inspections of power lines are mandatory to ensure the safety and reliability of the power grid. Traditional inspection methods, such as manual inspections or the use of helicopters, can be time-consuming, expensive, and hazardous. Drones provide a safer and more efficient alternative, enabling utilities to comply with regulatory requirements while reducing the risk to human inspectors.” It concluded: “Major players in Drone Power Line Inspection Market industry are continuously striving to gain a competitive edge by developing innovative and cost-effective solutions. Leading Drone Power Line Inspection Market players are investing in research and development to improve the capabilities of their drones and enhance the efficiency of their inspection services. The Drone Power Line Inspection Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for drones for power line inspection tasks. Technological advancements and the increasing adoption of drones for various applications are driving the growth of the Drone Power Line Inspection Market. Partnerships and collaborations among market participants are also contributing to the development of the Drone Power Line Inspection Market Competitive Landscape.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) National Drone as a Service (DaaS) Grows Through Closing a Fifth Acquisition, Adding Powerline Inspection Capabilities - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of its fifth US acquisition as part of its national DaaS rollout. The acquisition of Laventure & Associates, Inc. boosts in-house expertise to service the fast-growing powerline inspection market. The Fort Pierce, Florida land surveying, mapping, and services firm with more than two decades of experience brings a strong portfolio of repeat customers, including for multi-year power line inspections. It further enhances the services capabilities of ZenaTech’s DaaS business and provides operational synergies with other recent Florida acquisitions, further solidifying a strategic foothold in the state.

“Laventure & Associates is an important addition that will leverage new capabilities for AI drones to conduct powerline inspections, potentially adding to our overall DaaS services portfolio future growth. This marks our fifth US acquisition to date, demonstrating steady progress toward acquiring and integrating up to 20 additional companies and new services growth over the next 12 months,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

The global drone power line inspection market was valued at approximately USD 26.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 323.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 36.63% during the forecast period, according to market research company WiseGuy Reports.

Powerline inspections are important in assessing transmission infrastructure for damage, wear, or vegetation interference to ensure safety and reliability. Traditionally performed by ground crews or helicopters, these inspections are often slow, costly, and hazardous. ZenaTech plans to combine industry land survey and inspections expertise with advanced drone capabilities to deliver faster, safer, and more precise inspections, helping power companies reduce downtime, improve maintenance, and streamline operations.

ZenaTech’s DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of solutions from land surveys and power line inspections to power washing and bar code scanning inventory management automation, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model paid for on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks and achieving superior results.

The DaaS business model offers customers reduced upfront costs and convenience ─ there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Advances Its US Southeast DaaS Business with a Bolt-On Land Survey Company Acquisition Offer - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announced it has extended an offer to acquire a well-established Florida land survey engineering firm that could serve as a bolt-on to another recently acquired land survey company. The acquisition would strengthen ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service presence in the high-growth Florida market and would be the fourth acquisition in the Southeast region and the fifth acquisition nationally.

“This target acquisition will strengthen our regional Florida coverage by delivering faster and more precise drone-powered surveys to construction, real estate and government customers, while accelerating our broader US DaaS rollout,“ said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. “With the global drone survey market growing at over 19% a year, we plan to leverage this growth by building a scalable, recurring revenue business that captures long-term value across land surveys and other legacy industries ripe for drone innovation.”

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, design, and execution of roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry, gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods.

The Drone as a Service or DaaS business model works similarly to Software as a Service (SaaS), but instead of providing software over the internet, this model offers drone technology solutions and services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. Both business and government customers can conveniently access drones for tasks such as surveying, inspections, security, law enforcement, power washing or precision agriculture solutions without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) - AI is transforming industries and tackling global challenges. The NVIDIA Jetson™ platform drives this revolution by providing tools to develop and deploy AI-powered robots, drones, IVA applications, and autonomous machines. Powered by generative AI at the edge, as well as NVIDIA Metropolis and Isaac™ platforms, Jetson offers scalable software, modern AI stack, flexible microservices and APIs, production-ready ROS packages, and application-specific AI workflows.

The new Jetson Orin™ platform also gives you up to 275 trillion operations per second and 8X the performance of the last generation. Seven different modules based on the same architecture—from the entry-level Jetson Orin Nano™ to the highest performance Jetson AGX Orin—make this the ideal platform for the new age of robotics.

Tomahawk GCS, an AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) product line specializing in autonomous and intelligent multi-domain systems, has recently been awarded a $5.1 million contract to support the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) Human-Machine Integrated Formations (HMIF) rapid prototyping project. Following a rigorous selection process, AV’s Tomahawk's Grip TA5 was selected as the Dismounted Common Controller (DCC) to significantly enhance human-machine teaming for battlefield operations.

The HMIF initiative, led by the U.S. Army RCCTO, is accelerating the integration of autonomous and robotic systems into formations to enhance situational awareness, lethality, and survivability. With its modular architecture and multi-platform compatibility, the Grip TA5 provides operators command-and-control of multiple robotic assets in real-time, enhancing mission adaptability and response speed.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday, May 26, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

EHang’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Monday, May 26, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, May 26, 2025, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, recently announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, highlighted by gross margin improvement and significant reduction in operating expenses.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “In the first quarter of 2025 we delivered a significantly improved financial performance marked by strong gross margin improvement and a meaningful reduction in operating expenses. This pivotal milestone is a clear validation of the strategic decisions we have made to streamline operations, sharpen our commercial focus, and prioritize higher-margin product lines. With a strengthened balance sheet, improved cash position, and reduced cash burn, AgEagle is now operating from a healthier and more resilient financial foundation.

