Direct Travel Launches Avenir: Travel Edition to Simplify Business Travel and Reduce Out-of-Policy Bookings

Denver, CO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. , a market leader in corporate travel management, today announced the launch of Avenir: Travel Edition , an open, next-generation travel platform powered by Spotnana Cloud for TMCs and supported by Direct Travel’s global network of travel experts. Built to streamline and modernize the managed travel experience, Avenir offers travelers intuitive booking, gives travel managers unmatched visibility and control, and delivers always-on support for organizations of all sizes.

Avenir: Travel Edition is a modern travel platform designed to address the limitations of closed and fragmented systems. Built on a cloud-native, API-first infrastructure, it delivers the control, content, and traveler experience organizations need to thrive in today’s dynamic business and economic environment.

As an early adopter of Avenir: Travel Edition, ZS Associates—a global professional services firm specializing in pharmaceutical consulting and medical technology—is leading the way in building a more modern, traveler-centric approach to managed travel. With a strong focus on employee experience and innovation, ZS is partnering with Direct Travel to deliver a streamlined booking experience, unlock access to the industry’s broadest range of content, strengthen duty of care through elevated customer support, and gain the data-driven insights needed to fully optimize their global travel program.

The new edition empowers travel managers to maintain a competitive edge by:

“With Avenir: Travel Edition, we’re reimagining what’s possible in corporate travel and how the world connects,” said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel. “This isn’t just a platform—it’s a bold leap forward. Avenir brings together intelligent design, real-time insight, and personalized service to transform travel into a true business advantage. It’s our vision brought to life—and one step closer to delivering ‘The Perfect Trip.’”

The need for a better travel experience has increased in recent years with more travelers booking out of policy on off-platform consumer sites given the complexity of current travel programs. Findings from a recent Direct Travel and GBTA survey indicate that inconsistent service quality (41%) and poor technology and user experience (36%) are the top pain points in current travel programs. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of travel managers acknowledged wanting better integration between TMCs and booking platforms to improve service continuity. Avenir: Travel Edition provides travel managers with high-tech, high-touch support for every piece of the traveler journey—content, servicing, data, and compliance–ensuring a more unified, meaningful and seamless experience to business travelers.

“With Avenir, the feedback we’re hearing from our travelers is that booking a business trip finally feels modern and intuitive,” said Sarah Hayden, Travel Lead at ZS Associates. “The vision for our program is to be as tech-forward as the industry is ready for and empower our travelers and arrangers to fully self-serve within the tools on which we’ve built our program. Adding in the knowledge of our advisor team amplifies the traveler’s experience and the support we receive from Direct Travel. As a travel manager, I love that I can keep a pulse on the program through richer data reporting and get the data in real time. It’s a big step forward for both the industry and our program.”

To learn more about Avenir: Travel Edition and for updates on availability of additional features, please visit: http://dt.com/avenir/travel .

