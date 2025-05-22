Arms Cyber Launches Full Anti-Ransomware Support for macOS, Delivering Industry-First Cross-Platform Protection

Fulton, MD, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber, the leading anti-ransomware platform, today announced full-featured support for macOS, becoming the first company in the industry to deliver comprehensive ransomware protection across all major operating systems — Windows, Linux, and now Mac.

This milestone marks a major advancement in enterprise cybersecurity, addressing a critical gap in protection that has long left macOS users vulnerable. Arms Cyber's solution brings this enhanced product offering with its existing Windows and Linux offerings — including preemption, blocking, and reporting capabilities specifically engineered to stop state-of-the-art ransomware threats.

“Mac systems are no longer safe. Ransomware actors are expanding beyond Windows, and the market has been slow to respond,” said Bob Kruse, CEO at Arms Cyber. “This release changes that — we're enabling enterprises to protect every endpoint, not just the default ones.”

A Complete and Cost-Effective Solution

With ransomware attacks on macOS systems rising sharply, Arms Cyber’s cross-platform protection fills a growing void for both enterprise IT leaders and individual users. Until now, organizations were often forced to focus their anti-ransomware efforts solely on Windows due to vendor limitations, leaving other systems exposed and at risk.

This macOS support eliminates that exposure, offering a low-cost, unified solution that closes the gap across all enterprise endpoints.

Market-Defining Differentiation

Arms Cyber now stands alone in the cybersecurity space as the only company offering robust ransomware protection across Windows, Linux, and Mac platforms. While other anti-ransomware vendors provide partial support — typically detection-only on Linux and nothing on Mac — Arms Cyber delivers full-stack protection across all systems.

This achievement places the company several years ahead of the competition in platform breadth and ransomware-specific defense capabilities.

Solving the Real Problem: Platform Blind Spots

With ransomware attackers increasingly shifting focus to under-protected systems like Linux and macOS, security teams face growing risks and rising costs from incident response and downtime. Arms Cyber's complete coverage allows CISOs and IT leaders to:

Minimize operational risk

Streamline security investments

Reduce the frequency and impact of ransomware events

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber is a cybersecurity company focused exclusively on ransomware defense. With cutting-edge technology built to preempt, block, and remediate from ransomware attacks, Arms Cyber offers a unique, platform-agnostic solution designed for modern enterprises seeking resilience in an era of escalating cyber threats.

