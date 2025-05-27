Velani Jewelry Celebrates Guam Loyalty with 41.3% Customer Return Rate

Layered 18K gold-filled waterproof necklaces by Velani Jewelry — hypoallergenic and made for sensitive skin, designed for Guam’s tropical lifestyle. Close-up of Velani Jewelry’s best-selling waterproof and hypoallergenic gold-filled bracelets — perfect for Guam’s tropical lifestyle. Velani Jewelry’s best-selling 18K gold-filled rosary necklace features pearl beads, a crucifix pendant, and waterproof construction—perfect for gifting or daily wear in Guam’s tropical climate.

Guam’s top waterproof jewelry brand hits 5,000 customers and a 41.3% return rate, driven by rosary necklaces and milestone gifting.

Velani Jewelry is made to be worn—lightweight, waterproof, and meaningful enough for birthdays, weddings, and everyday moments that matter.” — Velani Junkert

HAGATNA, GUAM, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velani Jewelry, a top-ranked Guam jewelry store known for its waterproof, hypoallergenic designs, has surpassed 5,000 customers served worldwide—driven by best-selling rosary necklaces , milestone gifting, and an industry-leading 41.3% return rate. With pieces engineered for tropical climates and a growing global reputation, Velani continues to redefine what everyday jewelry looks like in Guam and beyond.Velani Jewelry Achieves 41.3% Return Rate with 5,000+ Customers ServedKnown for designs built to last, Velani Jewelry's 41.3% customer return rate significantly surpasses typical industry benchmarks (15% – 30%), reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and loyalty. This growth coincides with the brand’s successful participation in major island festivals, expanding its reach and strengthening community ties.Guam Festival Pop-Ups Expand Reach to Locals, Military, and TouristsVelani Jewelry consistently engages with the community through pop-up locations at Guam’s most iconic cultural festivals and regular vendor spots in key areas like Hagåtña, Tumon, and southern villages. This strategy fosters stronger connections with residents, military families, and tourists, establishing Velani as a go-to for lasting tokens and thoughtful gifts, including popular faith-inspired pieces.Recent successful appearances include the 16th Annual Coconut Festival, the 16th Annual Talo’fo’fo Banana Festival, and the 16th Annual Hågat Mango Festival. These activations provided direct access to Velani’s best-selling collections, resulting in hundreds of customer interactions and enhanced island-wide exposure.Mother’s Day Pop-Ups Highlight Demand for Rosary NecklacesAhead of Mother’s Day, Velani Jewelry implemented a dual pop-up strategy, operating simultaneously in Agana Heights and Talo’fo’fo. Founder Velani Junkert personally managed the Agana Heights Farmers Market booth, while Co-owner Shane Junkert represented the brand at Ipan Beach Park. This ensured local families could easily access thoughtful, lasting jewelry gifts, with elegant rosary necklaces proving particularly popular and contributing to the remarkable return rate.Freshwater Pearl Jewelry and Bridesmaid Gifts on Guam“Our jewelry is made to be worn—not tucked away behind glass,” said Velani Jewelry founder Velani Junkert. “It’s designed for everyday life in Guam—lightweight, waterproof, and meaningful enough for milestone gifts. One bride recently asked me to create custom freshwater pearl bracelets for her bridesmaids. It was such an honor to be part of her wedding day. That’s what Velani is all about—jewelry that celebrates the people you love.”Best Places to Buy Waterproof Jewelry in GuamVelani Jewelry maintains a consistent presence at weekly pop-up locations across Guam:Sundays: Jeff’s Pirates Cove, Talo’fo’foWednesdays: Chamorro Village Night Market, HagåtñaFirst Fridays: Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, TumonThese diverse settings allow customers and visitors to easily shop the brand’s waterproof, hypoallergenic jewelry collection while connecting with the local community or enjoying Guam’s tourism district. Velani also participates in select seasonal events at Agana Shopping Center, including spring festivals, Mes Chamoru celebrations, and holiday markets.Tarnish-Resistant Gold-Filled & Sterling Silver Jewelry for Guam’s ClimateVelani Jewelry specializes in high-quality 18K gold-filled and sterling silver pieces engineered to be waterproof, tarnish-resistant, and nickel-free. Designed in Guam and expertly crafted in Brazil and Italy, each piece is made to withstand the demands of tropical climates and active living. Lightweight and gentle on sensitive skin, they are ideal for comfortable daily wear and serve as cherished keepsakes and memorable gifts for various milestones.Waterproof Jewelry Designed for Island Living“Velani Jewelry is made to be worn, not stored in a box,” said Velani Junkert. “They’re meant for real life—lightweight, durable, and made to handle Guam’s climate. Customers tell us they wear Velani every day and return when they need something meaningful for birthdays, graduations, or gifts that last.”41.3% Return Rate Shows Guam’s Trust in Velani JewelryThe impressive 41.3% customer return rate, verified by Shopify, highlights the high satisfaction and deep loyalty within the Guam community. This significant figure underscores the trust local shoppers place in Velani Jewelry, with many customers returning to purchase gifts for loved ones and to expand their own collections.Top-Ranked and Featured NationallyVelani Jewelry was named a Top 3 Jewelry Store in Pika’s Best of Guam 2024. The brand has also gained national visibility through features on ABC, FOX News, CBS, and AP-affiliated news sites across the U.S. and Asia.Highlights:5,000+ customers served worldwide41.3% return rate (Shopify verified)Featured on ABC, CBS, FOX News & AP-affiliated sites in the U.S. and AsiaWeekly pop-ups in Hagåtña, Tumon & Talo’fo’foStay Connected with Velani JewelryTo view upcoming pop-up locations and event schedules, visit the Guam Locations page on our website or follow the brand on Instagram at @VelaniJewelryGU. Online orders are available, with free local Guam pickup and free U.S. shipping on orders over $120. Explore our Best Sellers Collection or visit our Jewelry Care Tips page.About Velani JewelryFounded by Brazilian-born entrepreneur Velani Junkert—who holds dual MBA degrees—Velani Jewelry offers elegant, durable, and waterproof accessories inspired by island life. Designed in Guam and expertly crafted in Brazil and Italy, each piece is made to withstand tropical climates and active living. Velani Jewelry is a proud veteran, Black/Latina-owned business recognized for its active community engagement, commitment to ethical sourcing practices, and provision of cherished jewelry for everyday wear and life's special moments.

Velani Jewelry Featured on Guam's KUAM News

