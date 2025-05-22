DSS, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating across diverse industries including packaging, real estate, and biomedical innovation, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting meaningful progress in its financial repositioning and a strong foundation for corporate execution in the coming quarters.

In a quarter focused on streamlining operations and financial discipline, DSS delivered significant improvements in key financial metrics:

28% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth: Total revenues rose sharply, fueled by a 30% increase in printed product sales and a nearly doubling of rental income from the company’s real estate segment, which grew from $400,000 to $714,000.

Strategic Asset Monetization: The Company completed the sale of its Plano, TX facility, for $9.5 million, contributing to $12.88 million in cash from investing activities during the quarter.

Debt Reduction and Capital Discipline: DSS used proceeds from asset sales and investments to pay down over $8 million in total debt, reflecting a clear commitment to balance sheet optimization.

Strengthening Shareholder Equity: Through its partner company Impact BioMedical, DSS raised $1.5 million in new equity capital during Q1.

Improved Operating Cash Flow: Net cash used in operations improved from $2.15 million in Q1 2024 to $1.64 million in Q1 2025, underscoring early operational efficiencies.



“These results show clear, measurable progress in the financial realignment strategy we launched earlier this year,” said Jason Grady, CEO of DSS, Inc. “In my January letter to shareholders, I outlined the urgent need to cut inefficiencies, strengthen our balance sheet, and lay the groundwork for sustained growth. This quarter proves that work is paying off. As we continue to streamline operations, we’re now turning our attention toward execution in our core verticals and identifying smart, accretive opportunities that will drive long-term value. The foundation is in place and now we’re building on it.”

The Company plans to continue to showcase measurable results from initiatives in development, operations, and M&A activity as the year progresses. With a renewed focus on high-potential business units and capital allocation, DSS is positioning itself for a dynamic second half of 2025 and beyond.

To read the 2025 CEO shareholder letter, visit: investors.dssworld.com

Forward-looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

About DSS, Inc.:

DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) is a multinational company operating businesses across multiple high-growth sectors. DSS focuses on creating, acquiring, and investing in innovative companies that drive sustainable value for its shareholders.

