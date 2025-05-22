Former Zillow Executive Andrew Wild Joins Lofty to Spearhead Enterprise Sales

Industry veteran to help accelerate adoption of Lofty’s award-winning AI powered platform among brokerages nationwide

PHOENIX, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today announced 20+ year industry veteran Andrew Wild has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. The former Zillow executive will lead Lofty’s enterprise sales strategy and team, focused on acquiring and expanding partnerships with brokerages across the U.S. Passionate about helping enterprises modernize their tech operations, Andrew will help evangelize the power of Lofty’s innovative platform to streamline operations, improve data visibility and drive agent productivity. To learn more about how Lofty’s innovations can help your enterprise brokerage drive business growth, visit lofty.com.

More than 70k agents and fast growing brokerages including Epique Realty, LPT and REAL rely on Lofty as their platform of choice. An industry veteran, Andrew understands however, that many brokerages are still stuck in a technology rut, beholden to legacy, siloed systems. In his new role, Andrew will leverage his keen understanding of the challenges enterprise brokerages face to help educate the market on the transformation power of Lofty and accelerate adoption of the AI-powered platform, designed to support the entire real estate process – from search to settlement.

An original revenue team member at Zillow, Andrew spent the last two plus decades honing his skills in real estate and SaaS sales. Previously, Andrew led enterprise sales for Dotloop and Premier Broker and held a leadership position at Tom Ferry, fostering strategic partnerships with top brokerages and teams nationwide.

“I’m excited to join Lofty and help drive the next phase of growth in enterprise real estate tech,” said Andrew Wild, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Lofty. “I’m especially looking forward to helping Lofty build on its growing enterprise adoption and AI innovation, which is finally giving the company a seat at the table in major enterprise tech conversations. There’s huge potential to give brokers and teams more control over lead-to-transaction workflows—outside of the portals—and to truly drive business results.”

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit lofty.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

sarah@attunecommunications.com

Andrew Wild, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Lofty Former Zillow executive Andrew Wild joins Lofty to lead enterprise sales strategy and team, focused on acquiring and expanding partnerships with brokerages across the U.S.

