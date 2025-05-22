Introducing Y'all's Beer: A True Taste of Texas from Revolver Brewing

Revolver Brewing launches a crisp, satisfying 4.0% ABV Texas-style lager just in time for the summer heat

GRANBURY, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolver Brewing, a craft beer pioneer in North Texas and craft beer brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), known for crafting bold and uniquely Texan beers, is proud to unveil its latest creation: ‘Y'all's Beer’— a crisp, refreshing lager brewed for good times, great taste, and the kind of camaraderie that brings people together.

Y’all’s Beer is cold, crisp, and endlessly crushable. It’s our tribute to classic American lagers—simple, satisfying, and made for sharing. Crafted with premium ingredients and a modest 4.0% ABV, this easy-drinking lager celebrates the everyday traditions that connect us—whether it’s a backyard hangout, a shared laugh, or a song everyone knows by heart.





"Y’all’s Beer isn’t just ours—it’s yours, too. We brewed it to honor the moments that matter most. It’s easygoing, familiar, and made for anyone who loves good beer and even better company," said Kayt Smith, Senior Brand Manager, Revolver Brewing.

Y’all’s Beer is available in stores across Texas and Oklahoma in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and coming on draft this summer.

About Revolver Brewing

Founded in Granbury, Texas, Revolver Brewing has built its reputation on pushing boundaries while staying true to its roots. With a lineup of innovative, high-quality brews, Revolver continues to craft beers that embody Texas tradition with a modern twist.

About Tilray Brands



Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.



For more information:

Media: news@tilray.com



Investors: investors@tilray.com

