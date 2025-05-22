AgEagle Enters Strategic Alliance with Vyom Drones to Serve India’s Agricultural Future

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) manufacturer cooperating with leading drone manufacturer to meet Indian agriculture and surveying needs

WICHITA, Kan., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, is entering into a strategic alliance with Vyom Drones of India.

Under this strategic alliance, AgEagle Aerial Systems intends to license Vyom Drones to manufacture and sell AgEagle eBee X drones to customers in India. AgEagle will also provide service and maintenance training to Vyom as part of the agreement.

“Working with Vyom Drones through this agreement helps unlock the potential of India’s immense agricultural, civil, and commercial sectors in one of the world’s largest and most dynamic markets,” said Bill Irby, AgEagle CEO. “With more than 345 million acres of arable land and a rapidly growing demand for precision agriculture, India represents a critical opportunity for AgEagle to deploy our advanced eBee drones and multispectral sensors, empowering farmers with a surveying capability that provides real-time, actionable insights. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, high-value UAS solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability, while supporting India’s vision to become a global drone hub by 2030. Together with Vyom Drones, we aim to transform Indian agriculture by driving efficiency, reducing costs, and fostering sustainable growth and sound water management for farmers across the nation.”

Bill Irby is pictured with Mr. Santosh Sharma, CEO of Vyom Drones

Vyom Drones is an Indian drone company based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, focused on delivering advanced drone solutions across various industries, including agriculture, construction, surveying, and infrastructure inspection. Vyom is a proven and influential force in India’s rapidly growing drone ecosystem and has positioned itself as a provider of high-quality drones and accessories tailored to multiple applications.

AgEagle drones will play a vital role in India’s agriculture sector due to their advanced surveying capabilities, which enable precise crop monitoring, soil analysis, water management, pest detection, and yield estimation

“India’s agriculture drone market is projected to reach USD $631m by 2030, driven by government support and increasing demand for a surveying capability which informs precision farming and resource management. This alliance positions AgEagle and Vyom Drones to capitalize on this growth by combining AgEagle’s proven UAS technology, proven around the globe since 2010, with Vyom Drones’ local manufacturing capabilities and market insights,” said Irby.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the success of the strategic alliance, the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



