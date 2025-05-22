Petvivo Holdings, Inc. and PiezoBioMembrane Inc. Announce Master Services Agreement to Jointly Develop Innovative Functional Biomaterials

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) and its wholly-owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. (collectively referred to herein as the "Company" or “PetVivo”) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for animals, and PiezoBioMembrane, Inc (“PiezoBio”)., a pioneer in biodegradable piezoelectric materials intended for implantable applications, today announced a transformative Master Services Agreement. The strategic partnership centers on collaborative research and development of revolutionary functional biomaterials that include piezoelectric nanofibers incorporated into a biocompatible biomaterial comprised of natural materials that mimics mammalian extracellular matrix (“ECM”). We believe these functional biomaterials can be biologically activated by piezoelectric stimulation to promote regeneration and/or remodeling of damaged or injured tissue and bone in animals and humans.

Partnership Structure and Strategic Benefits

Under the Master Services Agreement, PetVivo and PiezoBio will collaboratively work to combine PetVivo’s ECM biomaterial with PiezoBio’s piezoelectric nanofibers. The anticipated piezo-biomaterial derived from this collaboration is intended to have functional attributes that can be biologically activated, thereby promoting enhanced healing, regeneration and/or remodeling of damaged or injured mammalian tissue and bone.

PetVivo has developed and is commercializing a biocompatible biomaterial that mimics mammalian tissue. The Company has recognized the many advantages of matching the composition of implantable biomaterials to the native tissue surrounding the implant site and the importance of creating biomatrix materials that exhibit limited to no adverse effects when placed in the body of an animal or human. PetVivo has successfully created a biomaterial that is included in several new product lines that possess these assimilating and biocompatible properties.

One example of PetVivo’s biocompatible, ECM-like products is SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology. Spryng is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

Mike Eldred, Board Member of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. said, "PetVivo has been developing the next-generation of biomaterials that mimic mammalian tissue using all-natural components, which are commonly found in the extracellular matrix of animals and humans. We aim to leverage our in-house biomaterial expertise, along with the exceptional piezoelectric material expertise of PiezoBio, to develop the next generation of functional biomaterials. This collaboration with PiezoBio will enable us to advance our research and potentially result in innovative medical devices and therapeutics that can be transformative for veterinarians and their patients."

PiezoBio has developed a biodegradable piezoelectric nanomaterial that can act as a battery-less electrical stimulator to promote enhanced cell activity when implanted in mammalian tissue or bone. The technology provides, for the first time, (1) a wireless, battery-free and self-stimulated technology to generate electrical stimulation for inducing tissue/bone regeneration, (2) a tool to systematically study interaction between cells and surface charge for tissue/bone regeneration, and (3) an approach to design and create a novel nanomaterial-based biodegradable piezoelectric scaffold which can form highly-regenerative replacement for treatment of damaged or injured tissue and bone.

"We expect that this collaboration will generate synergy by combining PetVivo's experience in developing biocompatible biomaterials made from natural materials and our expertise in piezoelectric materials that promote therapeutic healing and regeneration," said Linh Le, Chief Executive Officer at PiezoBioMembrane, Inc. "Through open innovation, we aim to actively expand our development efforts beyond our core areas related to piezoelectric materials to enhanced functional biomaterials that may be used in a multitude of therapeutic fields."

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

About PiezoBioMembrane, Inc.

PiezoBio is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of piezoelectric biomaterials for healthcare applications. The company is committed to harnessing innovative science and technology to deliver impactful solutions that advance both human and animal health. As a spin-off from the University of Connecticut, PiezoBio pursues strategic partnerships to accelerate product development and reduce time-to-market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Legal Disclaimer:

