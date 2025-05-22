BetterLife Provides Comments on CEO’s Share Position Ownership and Recent BCSC Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB : BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development of BETR-001, a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen in the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, is issuing the following press release in response to British Columbia Securities Commission’s (“BCSC”) May 21, 2025 news release.

BetterLife announced on July 16, 2024, that it had amended its past Management Information Circulars (“MIC”) to correct disclosures of beneficial ownership by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian. The July 16, 2024, press release corrected Mr. Doroudian’s beneficial ownership as follows:

Dates of MIC and

Related Record

Dates



Section in MIC



Amount of Beneficial

Ownership and

Percentage of Class (if

applicable) as

Disclosed in MIC



Amended Amount of

Beneficial Ownership

and Percentage of

Class (if applicable)



February 28 and

February 10, 2023 Proposal No. 2 – Election of

Directors

5,506,367 common 5,863,786 common November 23 and

November 5, 2021 Proposal No. 2 – Election of

Directors

5,155,162 common 5,529,887 common November 20 and

November 9, 2020 Voting Securities and

Principal Holders of Voting

Securities

5,155,162 common

13.9% 5,251,637 common

14.2% February 15 and

February 13, 2019 Principal Stockholders and

Security Ownership of

Management 9,161,929 common

9.455% 21,330,518 common

22.01%



Since early 2023, through direct investment of $675,000 and settlement of his annual salary with BetterLife shares, Dr. Doroudian has increased his ownership from approximately 5.8 million shares to 16 million shares. “I am disappointed by the recent BCSC penalty, but extremely proud of my contributions to BetterLife and the Company’s achievements thus far. I am truly excited about the prospects of BetterLife and its lead asset BETR-001,” said Dr. Doroudian.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen. BETR-001 is a non-controlled substance. BETR-001 will be developed for the treatment of various psychiatric and neurological disorders. BETR-001 pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety-related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Contact



David Melles, Investor Relations Manager

Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com

Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.