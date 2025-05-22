Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces Retirement of Darryl E. Mast from Board of Directors

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today announced the retirement of Darryl E. Mast from its Board of Directors, effective May 14, 2025.

Mr. Mast joined the Middlefield Banking Company’s Board of Directors in 2011 and has been a Director of Middlefield Banc Corp. since 2013. His leadership, insight, and expertise have been integral to the success of Middlefield Banc Corp. and The Middlefield Banking Company, and his contributions have left a lasting impact.

"We are grateful for Darryl's unwavering commitment to the Bank," stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Bank's growth, and we will certainly miss his valuable perspective. On behalf of everyone at the Bank, we wish him nothing but the best as he begins his next chapter."

Following Mr. Mast’s retirement, his position on the Board will not be replaced, and the number of directors will be fixed at 11 members.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Ron Zimmerly

President and Chief Executive Officer

Middlefield Banc Corp.

(419) 673-1217

RZimmerly@middlefieldbank.com Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.