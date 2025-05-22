Madhya Pradesh to Receive Baton for Hosting 21st World Rose Convention in Fukuyama, Japan

Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary – Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, will ceremoniously receive the baton for the 21st World Rose Convention to be held in Bhopal in 2028. Sanchi Stupa Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers Landscapes of the Pachmarhi Hill Station Cheetah's at Kuno National Park

Bhopal officially announced as host for the prestigious 2028 global event

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is set to participate in the 20th World Rose Convention, taking place in Fukuyama, Japan, from May 18 to 24, 2025. Representing India on this esteemed global platform, Madhya Pradesh will showcase its rich tourism offerings and commitment to sustainable development before an international audience.A high-level delegation led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary – Tourism & Culture and Managing Director – MPTB, along with Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director – Events & Marketing, MPTB, will represent the state at the convention. Their presence highlights Madhya Pradesh’s dedication to sustainable tourism, green urban development, and global cultural engagement.The 20th edition of the World Rose Convention includes a robust programme of exhibitions, expert-led sessions, and workshops on rose cultivation, potting techniques, soil science, and horticultural innovation. A key highlight of the event will be the ceremonial handover of the baton to Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla during the closing ceremony—officially designating Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, as the host city for the 21st World Rose Convention in 2028.The upcoming 2028 edition in Bhopal is expected to attract over 700 international delegates. With its picturesque setting of lakes and gardens, the city offers an ideal backdrop for the event, which will feature thematic gardens, technical sessions, cultural performances, and immersive travel experiences across the state.Madhya Pradesh’s participation in the Fukuyama convention not only reinforces its global tourism aspirations but also extends an open invitation to the world to explore its biodiversity, cultural richness, and vision for sustainable tourism at the 21st World Rose Convention in 2028.

