Medical Marketing Whiz Named Preferred Marketing Partner of the Advanced Practitioners Network

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz , the nation’s leading agency specializing in functional medicine , aesthetics, and wellness marketing, is proud to announce its new role as the Preferred Marketing Partner for the Advanced Practitioners Network (APN). This collaboration is focused on empowering advanced practice providers with cutting-edge education and proven marketing strategies to grow their practices and become trusted leaders in their communities.As part of this partnership, Medical Marketing Whiz will actively support and promote APN’s in-person conferences, online webinars, educational workshops, and an exclusive private Facebook group for members: APN Facebook Group.Medical Marketing Whiz will participate in and speak at the Functional Medicine Conference 2025 hosted by the Advanced Practitioners Network. This in-person event is designed for practitioners ready to elevate their clinical expertise and business success.Event Title: Functional Medicine Conference 2025 – Elevate Your Practice, Expand Your ExpertiseDate: Friday, September 20, 2024Location: Ft. Lauderdale, FLRegistration: https://www.advancedpractitionersnetwork.com/all-events/functional-medicine-conference-2025-elevate-your-practice-expand-your-expertise 🎤 Featured Session by Lori Werner: How to Become the #1 Go-To Provider in Your AreaThis high-impact marketing session will provide attendees with actionable steps to increase online visibility, grow credibility, and attract ideal patients through SEO, social media, press releases, and community engagement.A Unified Vision for GrowthThe Advanced Practitioners Network—co-founded by Dr. Luis Martinez, MD, MPH, Amy Wrenn, ARNP, and Dianne Morrell—has become a cornerstone of professional development for providers in functional, integrative, and regenerative medicine. APN’s mission is to support practitioners with not only the best clinical education but also the tools to succeed in business.“At Medical Marketing Whiz, we believe that when you combine clinical excellence with expert marketing, you create a recipe for real, lasting impact in your community. We are excited to join forces with APN to help providers take their practices to the next level and truly become the go-to specialists in their area.”— Lori Werner, Founder, Medical Marketing Whiz"We are thrilled to have Lori Werner and Medical Marketing Whiz as our official marketing partner. Their proven success in helping wellness and aesthetic providers grow aligns perfectly with our mission to empower practitioners. We are confident that together we will deliver the educational and business support our members need to thrive."— Dianne Morrell, Co-Founder, Advanced Practitioners NetworkPartnership HighlightsThrough this partnership, APN members will gain access to expert-led marketing tools and services including:- SEO-optimized website design- Google Business Profile optimization- Patient education through webinars & media- Social media strategy and management- Email marketing & lead generation- Online reputation and review buildingMedical Marketing Whiz will also provide marketing training during select APN webinars and offer exclusive packages for APN members.Join the MovementProviders interested in attending the September 20th APN Functional Medicine Conference or learning more about APN’s mission can visit www.AdvancedPractitionersNetwork.com or www.MedicalMarketingWhiz.com

