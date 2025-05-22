Calavo Growers to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2025, after the market closes on Monday, June 9, 2025.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are marketed under the trusted Calavo brand, proprietary sub-brands, and various private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Investor Contact

Financial Profiles, Inc.

calavo@finprofiles.com



