Shylo Molina Joins Lead Cast of Blumhouse’s “The Mummy” Reboot

Promotional composite featuring actor Shylo Molina on the left, with imagery from classic and modern mummy films in the background. Text reads: “Shylo Molina Joins Lead Cast of Blumhouse’s ‘The Mummy’” and includes the film’s official title “Lee Cronin’s

Shylo Molina is cast in ‘The Mummy’, directed by Lee Cronin and produced by Blumhouse.

A digital film slate displaying the title “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy” with timing code and production notes, held by a crew member on set.

Behind the scenes on Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’

A director’s chair labeled “Lee Cronin – Director” with The Mummy reboot logo, placed on a sandy tomb-like set with carved ancient script on the walls behind it.

Director Lee Cronin’s Chair on the Set of The Mummy Reboot

At 15, actor Shylo Molina joins THE MUMMY reboot alongside Jack Reynor and Laia Costa—Hollywood’s watching him closely.

Filming ‘The Mummy’ has been unforgettable — honored to be part of a project as special as this one.”
— Shylo Molina
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just announced in Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter—Shylo Molina has joined the lead cast of “The Mummy,” the upcoming horror reboot from Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and New Line Cinema (a division of Warner Bros.). Directed by “Evil Dead Rise”’s Lee Cronin, the film is being produced by Cronin through his company Doppelgängers, alongside Jason Blum and James Wan. At just 15, Shylo Molina is emerging as one of horror’s most promising breakout stars.

After appearing in the highly controversial film “Rust,” Shylo went on to film a much-anticipated three episode arc in the upcoming Prime Video thriller “Criminal” (premiering this fall). He starred opposite Natalia Dyer in “All Fun & Games,” appeared in AppleTV+’s “The Afterparty,” Netflix’s #1 thriller “Deadly Illusions,” and fronted Nickelodeon’s “A Really Haunted Loud House.”

Shylo Molina, now poised as a breakout star of “The Mummy,” is being compared to Timothée Chalamet—a rising force in the genre film industry. Shylo possesses the versatility, charisma, and intensity to elevate the film. His ability to bring emotional weight to horror is rare—and the industry is paying attention.

With “The Mummy” already in production in Ireland and Spain, and a growing slate of high-profile credits behind him, Molina’s trajectory is undeniable. He’s got the kind of presence that makes you stop and watch—and if you haven’t heard his name yet, you will soon.

He’s just getting started—and Hollywood is already watching.

Rachael Chapman
Publicist
