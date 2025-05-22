Ernst & Young (EY) US Announces Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Florida Award finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM) (the “Company” or “BioStem”), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, announces that Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem is an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) finalist for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Florida Award.

Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, as one of 25 finalists, recognizing his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and lasting impact in creating long-term value.

Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, commented: “Being named a finalist for this award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible work our team performs every day as leaders in the advanced wound care sector. It’s humbling to see the impact BioStem and our products have made, not only in improving the lives of patients with chronic wounds nationwide, but also in contributing to the health and economic vitality of the state of Florida. I want to specifically recognize and thank the entire STEM team, comprised of our dedicated employees who make our innovation possible every day through their passion, resilience, and commitment to excellence."

Mr. Matuszewski continued: “I also want to express my deepest gratitude to my co-founder, Andrew VanVurst. As a U.S. Marine, Andrew brought the same discipline, integrity, and mission-first mindset to BioStem that he demonstrated in service to our country. From day one, he’s been shoulder-to-shoulder with me shaping the company’s vision, building our operational backbone, and leading with quiet strength through every challenge and breakthrough. His unwavering commitment and leadership have been instrumental in transforming an idea into a company that’s changing lives. This recognition is not just mine, it’s ours. This honor reaffirms our mission to continue driving innovation in advanced wound care, serving both our local community and the broader national healthcare landscape.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13 during a special celebration in Orlando and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain®processing method. BioREtain®has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding: the preliminary financial results for the first quarter 2025; the anticipated timing of current and planned clinical trials; the expectation that such trials will demonstrate the clinical superiority of the Company’s products; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to uplist to Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to resolve the SEC’s comments to the Company’s Form 10 registration statement; the Company’s strategic initiatives; second quarter and full year 2025 projections; continued financial growth; and the market penetration of the Company’s core products.

Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; rapid technological change, which could cause the Company’s products to become outdated or obsolete, harming the Company’s ability to effectively compete; the Company’s ability to convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; the Company’s ability to obtain financing to expand its business; the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and the effects of global and regional economic, political, social and health crises;. There may be additional risks about which the Company is presently unaware or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

