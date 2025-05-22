Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.
Event: Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference
Type: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET
Event: Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference
Type: Corporate Presentation with Moderated Q&A
Date/Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET
A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive’s second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information about Unicycive, visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Investor Contact:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact:
Rachel Visi
Real Chemistry
redery@realchemistry.com
SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.