Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

Event: Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference

Type: Fireside Chat

Date/Time: Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Event: Noble Capital Markets 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Type: Corporate Presentation with Moderated Q&A

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET

A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive’s second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information about Unicycive, visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact:

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Visi

Real Chemistry

redery@realchemistry.com

